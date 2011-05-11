Nikon 'cancels' Coolpix S4100, blames Japan quake

Nikon has 'canceled' its Coolpix S4100 compact camera due to parts shortages.

Nikon has stopped the sale of its Coolpix S4100 compact camera due to a shortage of parts following the 11 March earthquake in Japan, the company has announced.

According to a statement posted to Nikon's Japan website, the Nikon Coolpix S4100 'will be canceled'.

The company cited lingering 'problems with parts procurement' and stable production, which has prohibited Nikon from making sufficient supply of the camera to meet demand from photographers and dealers.

It is believed that the Nikon S4100 is the first camera to be officially discontinued due to the effects of the earthquake in Japan.

The Nikon Coolpix S4100 was announced on 9 February 2011.

Our colleagues at PhotoRadar have left messages with representatives from Nikon asking if the Coolpix S4100 will be re-launched in future.

We will update this story as more details become available.

Via Nikon Rumors