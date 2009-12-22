NASA snaps up Nikon for space photography

Nikon has announced its cameras have been chosen to be used by NASA to document all things out of this world at the International Space Station.

In all, NASA has ordered 11 D3S digital SLR cameras and seven AF-S NIKKOR 14-24mm f/2.8G ED lenses.

This isn't the first time that Nikon and NASA have partnered up for space documentation. The camera company was chosen way back in 1971 for use on the Apollo 15, and Nikon was used again in 1980, 1991,1999 and 2008.

Life through a lens

Already on-board the International Space Station are15 types of NIKKOR lenses (more than 35 lenses all together) so there's definitely seems to be a lot of photography taking place.

The Nikon D3S is the company's flagship camera, and with an ISO setting of 200 to 12800, it's easy to see why the camera has been chosen.

Let's just hope the next-generation of Neil Armstrongs are well-versed in the rule of thirds.