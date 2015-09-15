New charging tech will refuel your phone in half an hour

Qualcomm has launched its new charging technology for mobile devices, Quick Charge 3.0, and it's coming to a smartphone near you very soon.

Quick Charge 3.0 is built into the firm's Snapdragon processors, and the latest incarnation will be able to charge your smartphone from zero to 80% in just 35 minutes.

It's 38% more efficient than the previous entry, Quick Charge 2.0, and twice as fast at charging your devices than Quick Charge 1.0.

Rapid refuel

Manufacturers can get their hands on the Quick Charge 3.0 technology right now, if they opt for one of Qualcomm's new processors for their handset. Chips which sport the fast charging tech include the Snapdragon 820, 620, 618, 617 and 430.

Quick Charge 3.0 supports both microUSB and USB-C cables, allowing manufacturers to use the new reversible port and cable type.

You can expect to see some of the big phones of 2016 sport Quick Charge 3.0, so keep an eye out for it in the HTC One M10, LG G5 and maybe even the Samsung Galaxy S7.