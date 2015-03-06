MWC 2015: news and reviews from the biggest phone show of the year

MWC is the show that produces the goods when it comes to mobiles (and more recently wearables), and MWC 2015 hasn't left us disappointed.

The show is now over, and there's plenty of new smartphones, tablets, wearables and a whole lot more for you to read about in our coverage below.

Check out our brand-by-brand guide to find out everything that's happened in Barcelona at MWC 2015.

Hands on: Galaxy S6 review

Arrives in a full-metal jacket



Samsung couldn't resist teasing the Galaxy S6 in the lead up to MWC, and now the Korean company's latest flagship is official. It comes rocking a QHD 577ppi display - the sharpest on the market - and a super bright mode that comes on when outside. It's a thing of beauty and feels solid in the hands thanks to a combination of metal and Gorilla Glass 4. There are some downsides to Samsung's latest flagship unfortunately. There's no removable battery, and the disappearance of a microSD slot may rule it out of the running for some. Read: Samsung Galaxy S6 hands on review

An Easter egg for Samsung fans



Now that you've salivated over its metal exterior and banished your current smartphone to the scrapheap, you may be interested to know when you can get your hands on the Samsung Galaxy S6. We now have an official release date, but the S6's availability will vary if you're with a certain mobile operator in the UK. Read: Samsung Galaxy S6 release date

Edging closer every day



The Samsung Galaxy S6 Edge will go on sale the same day as the Galaxy S6, meaning that don't have too long to wait whichever handset you choose. Samsung is launching its unconventional smartphone in 20 countries and it will come with 32GB, 64GB or 128GB of internal storage and in a variety of colours. Read: Samsung Galaxy Edge release date: where can I get it?

Galaxy S6 storms the benchmarks

You can fly fast in space



Under the hood, Samsung has opted to take a chance on its own Exynos 7420 processor (instead of a Snapdragon variant) in the Galaxy S6 and it appears to have paid off. Early benchmarks show that the Galaxy S6 tops the multi-core tablet with a score of 4,547, compared to the HTC One M9's 3,959. Safe to say it's a real powerhouse. Read: Samsung Galaxy S6 storms the benchmarks

Hands on: Galaxy S6 Edge review

Pulling Samsung back from the brink



The Samsung Galaxy S6 launched alongside the Samsung Galaxy S6 Edge, which is a similar handset but comes with a dual-curved display. It's a marvel to behold and something that would wow others when you pull it out in the pub. It has a bigger battery than the Galaxy S6 and provides clever notifications along its side edge that let you know who's calling, which is almost worth the (admittedly quite pricey) rate of admission alone. Read: Samsung Galaxy S6 Edge hands on review

Samsung Galaxy S6 and S6 Edge bring back the premium look

New handsets send plastic back into the shadows



Samsung has received rapturous applause for its decision to clad the Galaxy S6 and S6 Edge in premium materials. As Apple has proved over the years, premium design can go a long way to deciding a smartphone's success, and the Galaxy S6's front and rear glass panels, combined with its metal unibody, has ramped up the appeal. The S6 Edge is a looker too, and the more interesting of the two devices in our eyes. Read: Samsung Galaxy S6 and S6 Edge bring back the premium look

Samsung Galaxy S6 vs Samsung Galaxy S5

New beats old in (almost) every department



It's not unusual for a new smartphone to look and feel better than its predecessor, but the Galaxy S6 is on an altogether different level to the Galaxy S5. It's packing premium materials for a start, in contrast with the S5's plastic exterior. The Galaxy S6 is the most attractive of the two thanks not only to its build quality but also its superior QHD display. That's not to say the Galaxy S5 is out for the count: it packs a bigger (and removable) battery than the S6, which could make all the difference if you value battery life over everything else. Read: Samsung Galaxy S6 vs Samsung Galaxy S5

Samsung Galaxy S6 vs iPhone 6

Either would hit your wallet for six



It's the battle that smartphone addicts will be keeping a close eye on as the two flagships go head-to-head. The S6 is one of, if not the most beautiful Galaxy handset ever, but it is it enough to help tip the balance in Samsung's favour? You can bet that with all the cash stored in its coffers, Apple isn't going to sit back and let it try. Read: Samsung Galaxy S6 vs Samsung Galaxy S5

Hands on: Samsung Gear VR (S6) review

Virtually there



If you're nailed-on buying a Samsung Galaxy S6 or S6 Edge, and you have even a passing interest in VR, the Samsung Gear VR (S6) would make an excellent companion device. Simply put: it's awesome. Sure, it's bulky and might chop off the ends of your eyelashes but it's not uncomfortable and lets you dive into incredible, immersive virtual worlds. It's 15% lighter than the original Gear VR, but on the downside doesn't appear to take advantage of the Galaxy S6's display's improved 577ppi. Oh, and it still costs a fair whack. Read: Samsung Gear VR (S6) hands on review

Samsung Pay aims to simplify mobile payments

It's looking to make Apple pay



Paying for stuff is about to get a whole lot easier. Apple unveiled Apple Pay in 2014, and now Samsung has responded with its similarly monikered Samsung Pay. Unlike Apple Pay, Samsung's platform is said to work seamlessly with current payment systems in shops, meaning the tech could get off the ground much quicker. It'll work using NFC and a Magnetic Swipe Transmission (MST), which is a modified version of the reader that cashiers use to swipe your credit or debit card.

Samsung Pay is not to be confused with Android Pay, which has been launched by Google at MWC and will act as an "API layer" allowing third parties to build payments into their Android apps. Read: Samsung Pay arrives - looks to shortchange Apple Pay

Samsung won't launch another smartwatch for a while

Sitting back to observe the competition



While some companies chosen to be slow and steady to win the smartwatch race, others like Samsung have fired on all fronts. Samsung has launched more of the things than anybody else, and upon reflection has decided to take its time before making another. Read: Samsung calling time on smartwatches - for now

Hands on: HTC One M9 review

All that glitters is gold



HTC has revealed the expected HTC One M9 complete with its dazzling design and satisfying, weighty feel. It sits nicely in the palm and screams premium. The M9 uses Qualcomm's Snapdragon 810 which keeps things zipping along nicely, helped along by a beefy 3GB of RAM. HTC has made some inroads when it comes to battery life: the M9 houses a 2800 mAh battery that's helped along by the various power saving modes from last year. The only cause for concern is the HTC One M9's stock Sony 20MP camera sensor, which takes pictures that disappointingly lack depth and colour. Read: HTC One M9 hands-on review

When and where you can buy the HTC One M9

One M9? I want ten of them



There's a fair bit of choice for prospective HTC One M9 buyers. You can pick up the new handset in Unlocked or Developer Editions from HTC's website from March 9, although we're still in the dark as to how much it will cost. It will become available to buy later in the month from HTC's partners, and certain UK-based mobile operators are offering tasty trade-in deals that give you cash for your old handset. Read: HTC One M9 release date: where can I get it?

HTC One M9 vs iPhone 6

Premium smartphones go head-to-head



If you're looking to upgrade from the HTC One M8, iPhone 5S or Galaxy S5, choosing between the HTC One M9 and iPhone 6 could be a tricky. Both sport luxurious designs, premium materials and slick interfaces that make you feel like you're holding an expensive, well-crafted smartphone. We've put together a slick gallery pitting the two head-to-head to help make your decision. (Or make it more difficult.) Read: HTC One M9 vs iPhone 6

HTC One M9 vs HTC One M8

Like a difficult second album following a classic debut



The HTC One M8 was always going to take some beating. It's currently sitting at the top of our best smartphones list, meaning the HTC One M9 had its work cut out. There isn't much to differentiate the two on the outside, but it's the subtle tweaks made on HTC's latest flagship outing that could make all of the difference. Read: HTC One M9 vs HTC One M8

HTC One M9 vs Samsung Galaxy S6

Which will take the Android crown?



Like two Silverback Gorillas squaring up in a scrap, the HTC One M9 and Samsung Galaxy S6 are ready for a rumble in the smartphone jungle. Samsung's flagship has caught up in the build quality department and has a higher-resolution display than the HTC One M9, but houses a smaller battery. Both are expected to be blazing performers and excellent devices in their own right, so which one is for you could be a case of personal taste. Read: HTC One M9 vs Samsung Galaxy S6

Hands on: HTC Grip review

GPS means runners can leave the smartphone at home



The HTC Grip is a fitness band not dissimilar to the Nike Fuelband, arriving complete with a clasping arm and LCD display. It's a very low-res one at that, which on the up side means that it's very good on power drain. The Grip is primarily designed to be used as a fitness tracker in conjunction with the Under Armour Record app, meaning it doesn't have to be tethered to your handset as it packs its own accelerometer and GPS. It's a device runners could take with them on long runs (its battery lasts up to five hours) instead of a smartphone. Read: HTC Grip hands-on review

Hands on: HTC Vive review

Reality bites... in a good way



As a nice surprise, HTC announced it has partnered with Valve for a high-end virtual reality headset called the HTC Vive. You might expect this to be a mobile affair, but the Vive is eschewing the smartphone in the name of high-powered VR, and we couldn't help but break out into a huge smile when we wrapped it around our face. The Vive isn't just for fans of Sci-fi TV shows, though - aside from gaming, it could let you do things like wander around museums, watch films and even learn. We're quite excited about its zombie killing potential, too. Read: HTC Vive hands on review

Hands on: Microsoft Lumia 640 review

An attractive mid-range Lumia handset



The Lumia 640 is the first of two new mid-range Lumia handsets Microsoft unveiled at MWC. With an impressive display, Dual-SIM functionality and optional 4G all available at a sensible price, the Lumia 640 could be a great option for Windows Phone fans. Read: Microsoft Lumia 640 hands on review

Hands on: Microsoft Lumia 640 XL review

Going large for minimal cost



The Microsoft Lumia 640 XL has a screen size of 5.7 inches, making it one of Microsoft's largest smartphones. If you're looking for a phablet-style smartphone that won't break the bank, the Lumia 640 XL fits the bill. Despite its big-boned body, the 640 XL is comfortable to hold and comes with a 3000mAh that should benefit from its low (for the handset's size) 1080p resolution. The Lumia 640 XL should become an even more attractive proposition than it already is when Windows 10 Mobile arrives later this year. Read: Microsoft Lumia 640 XL hands on

Hands on: Windows 10 mobile review

A proper look at Microsoft's mobile OS



We've gone hands on with the next version of Microsoft's Windows Phone OS, and it shows real promise. Windows 10 Mobile sports a fantastic new design that goes big on translucent effects in contrast to the 2D tiles of old. Additionally, Microsoft has built notifications into the UI and made welcome tweaks to the way apps are presented and accessed using swipes. All good stuff, but will it be enough to sway non-Windows Phone users away from iOS and Android? Read: Windows 10 Mobile review

Flagship Windows 10 Mobile handsets coming later this year

The best is yet to come



Microsoft has confirmed that several flagship Windows 10 phones are on the way, but it wants to wait until the new OS is ready and polished before bringing them out into the light later this year. Read: Windows 10 flagship phone on the way, says Microsoft

Hands on: Microsoft Universal Foldable keyboard review

Bending over backwards



Like a dog wandering the streets for its owner, Microsoft's Universal Foldable Keyboard is looking a little lost. Essentially a Surface accessory without a Surface, the Bluetooth keyboard folds over to roughly the size of a CD case (remember them?) for easy transportation. It's compatible with Windows Phone, iOS and Android, making it a potentially great alternative to on-screen keyboards. Just don't try to use it on your lap. Read: Microsoft Universal Foldable Keyboard review

Hands on: Sony Xperia Z4 Tablet review

PS4 in the bath? We're sold...



Does Apple's iPad have a new serious competitor? That appears to be the case following the launch of Sony's Xperia Z4 Tablet, which could give both Apple and Microsoft a reason to be concerned. The 10.1-inch tablet barely troubles the scales at 396 grams and measures just 6.1mm. The waterproof Xperia Z4 Tablet's Remote Play feature means you can play on Sony's console in the bath too. Promising stuff indeed. Read: Sony's Xperia Z4 Tablet should intimidate Apple, annoy Microsoft

Hands on: Sony Xperia M4 Aqua review

Mid-range waterproof handsets aim to make a splash



Sony's Xperia M4 Aqua echoes the company's flagship Xperia Z3, yet it costs a much more palatable €299 (about £220, $340). In other words, if you like the look of Sony's top-end smartphones but are put off by the price tag, the 5-inch Xperia M4 Aqua could prove a better fit. The specs aren't too shabby either: a clear 720 display, waterproof build and strong 13MP onboard camera might just be enough to make you forgive it for not being compatible with PS4 Remote Play. Read: Sony Xperia M4 Aqua hands on review

Hands on: LG Watch Urbane review

Awristed development



There's something missing on your wrist - could it be the LG Watch Urbane? Unfortunately LG's smartwatch suffers from the same flaws as other Android Wear devices - namely the fact that it doesn't do much. That doesn't stop the LG Watch Urbane, which is essentially a rebadged G Watch R, from being a beautiful smartwatch. Its clean, metallic edges and the ability to change watchstraps mean it's one of the best-looking out there. Read: LG Watch Urbane hands on review

LG Watch Urbane vs Apple Watch

It's time to find a winner



If you've got the best part of £300 to blow on a smartwatch that's compatible with iOS, the Apple Watch and LG Watch Urbane are the two main contenders. Apple's timepiece is the slightly more expensive of the two, but the LG doesn't exactly come cheap. While the LG Watch Urbane favours a more traditional look, the Apple Watch is more concerned with modern fashion. Expect both to be strong performers with capable specs. Read: LG Watch Urbane vs Apple Watch

Hands on: LG Watch Urbane LTE review

The Urbane LTE sends Android Wear packing



The LG Watch Urbane LTE - not to be confused with the LG Watch Urbane - is a little chunkier than most smartwatches but feels very well made. It's something of an oddity because unlike its LG Urbane namesake it runs WebOS, rather than Android Wear (which could be a good thing). However, it has something of a confusing interface that we didn't get on particularly well with (read below for more on that). Read: LG Watch Urbane LTE review

Why the LG Watch Urbane LTE isn't the one to watch

Different doesn't always mean better



LG picked WebOS for its Watch Urbane LTE, which could've turned out great - better than Android Wear, even. LG bought the OS from HP in 2013, and although it's early doors, it doesn't appear to have paid off. There aren't many apps available on the LG Watch Urbane LTE, and its interface is slightly chunky and overbearing. And that's just scratching the surface. Read: Why you should simply ignore the LG Watch Urbane LTE

Hands on: LG Joy review

We'll only be happy if it's affordable



The LG Joy is the first of four mid-range phones in its 2015 selection. It has a 4-inch WVGA display with a pixel resolution of 480 x 800 and a pixel density of 233ppi. The Joy will come in two versions, with one offering 1GB of RAM with 8GB of internal storage and a quad-core 1.2GHz CPU. The other will rock up with a dual-core 1.2GHz processor with 512MB of RAM and 4GB of storage. Its storage can be expanded by up to 32GB using a microSD card. Read: LG Joy hands on review

Hands on: LG Leon review

Not a French soldier, but a mid-range handset



The LG Leon sits in the middle (or one up above the LG Joy) in the company's new range of mid-tier smartphones, and it's something of a limited offering. With only 8GB of onboard storage and no way of expanding it via microSD, you wouldn't be able to install too many large apps on the Leon. On the plus side it has a responsive screen and looks, well, alright. It's all just a bit middle of the road - which is sort of the point. Read: LG Leon hands on review

Hands on: LG Spirit review

The LG Spirit is a looker



The LG Spirit is a step up above above the LG Leon, but still only comes with 8GB of internal storage (it's once again non-expandable via microSD). If that doesn't bother you, the LG Spirit is a well-designed handset that feels compact and soft in the hand, and features a nice and bright display that uses LG's in-cell technology to improve contrast ratios and responsiveness under the finger. Read: LG Spirit hands on review

Hands on: LG Magna review

What, still only 8GB of storage?



Here we are: we've reached the top level to be found on LG's four mid-range smartphones from MWC 2015 and oh - it still has just 8GB Of internal storage. Great. It's a shame as the LG Magna rocks up with Lollipop and ticks nearly every box you would want from a mid-range handset. It has an attractive display and expandable storage, a not-too-shabby 2540mAh battery inside and the best feeling back plate we've clasped our hands on in recent times. Read: LG Magna hands on review

Hands on: Huawei Y635 review

Could be the best budget smartphone yet



With no flagship phone in sight at MWC 2015, Huawei has outed the Y635 - a cheap and cheerful smartphone. It's a solidly built handset that comes with 4G and NFC for a reasonable price, one that should see it go up against the Moto E, Lumia 535 and Moto G. Better yet it comes with a 5-inch display, quad-core processor and 1GB of RAM, meaning it may not only match those handsets but steal their best budget blower crown altogether. Read: Huawei Y635 hands on review

Hands on: Huawei Talkband N1 review

A headset that doubles up as a necklace



If you're the kind of person who likes to make a fashion statement with your headset, the Huawei Talkband N1 will be right up your alley. The innovative headphones stick together using magnets when worn around the neck, which could come in handy for people who have finished their run and need their hearing back but don't have a pocket in their spandex outfit. Read: Huawei Talkband N1

Hands on: Huawei Talkband B2 review

Now you can really 'talk to the band'



Huawei kicked things off with a handful of new devices, including the second generation of its fitness wearable, the Huawei Talkband B2. The fitness tracker promises greater functionality, better accuracy and a more pleasing design over the Talkband B1, and the Android and iOS-compatible device doubles up as a handy Bluetooth headset. Read: Huawei Talkband B2 hands on review.

Hands on: Huawei Watch review

Huawei gets in on the Android Wear game



The Huawei has outed its first Android Wear smartwatch in the Huawei Watch. It sports an eye-catching design with a round front face not unlike the LG Watch Urbane. The Huawei Watch comes with a 1.4-inch AMOLED display, and is the first Android Watch to boast the super tough sapphire glass. It's also the highest resolution Android Wear smartwatch to date with a 400 x 400 pixel-resolution display, lending it a 286ppi. Read: Huawei Watch hands on review

Simply put, the Huawei Watch is gorgeous

Hey there, good lookin'



We've no doubt that there's an opportunity for smartwatch makers to blend brand new hardware with classic watch designs, and Huawei appears to have nailed it. The Huawei Watch has a 1.4-inch AMOLED display with a super-strong sapphire crystal lens cover, which makes it the "most vibrant" Android Wear smartwatch, according to Huawei. It's customisable too, arriving in black, gold and silver versions with a ton of elegant swappable watchstraps. Read: Huawei has made the most beautiful Android Wear smartwatch yet

Honor 6 Plus lands on UK shores

Huawei offshoot Honor heads for the high street



You'll soon be able to pick up the Honor 6 Plus from Three stores in the UK. It's not clear when the handset will be available to buy, but Three is promising it will arrive "soon". The move is a first for Honor fans as its phones were previously only available to buy online. The 5.5-inch full HD 6 Plus packs a 1.8GHz octa-core CPU, 3GB of RAM and 32GB of internal storage. Read: Three takes Honor 6 Plus offline and into UK stores

Hands on: Honor 4X review

Big phone, palatable price tag



Maintaining the trend for high spec, low price smartphones is the Honor 4X from Chinese firm Honor, a division of Huawei. As you would expect, the 4X doesn't quite match the company's Honor 6 and 6 Plus smartphones in the power department, but it still comes with a large 5.5-inch 720p display, an octa-core procesor and 2GB of RAM. Like the Microsoft Lumia 640 XL, the 4X is about putting a phablet-sized device into your hands for not a lot of money. Hands on: Honor 4X hands on review

Hands on: Pebble Time Steel review

Steel, but probably not a steal



The original Pebble did a good job of standing out against other smartwatches thanks to its e-paper display and colourful nature, but it was a bit childlike for some people. Pebble is looking to fix that with the Pebble Time Steel, which combines an e-paper display and extra-long battery life with a more mature appearance. It's probably a good job it's for the older crowd as its $299 (about £295, AUS$383) doesn't exactly position it in pocket money territory. Read: Pebble Time Steel hands on review

Hands on: Pebble Time review

There's no metal here, but it's not a toy either



The Pebble Time sits somewhere between the original Pebble and the Pebble Time Steel. It's meant to be a better-looking, better-functioning version of the original Pebble, and on first impressions it ticks both boxes. It positions a new e-paper display under a scratch-resistant Gorilla Glass, and it still provides a full seven days of use until needing a recharge. While it's not as premium as the Pebble Time Steel, those looking to upgrade from the original Pebble should find plenty to like. Read more: Pebble Time hands on review

Apple Watch vs Pebble Time Steel

The Apple Watch may have a competitor on its hands



They sport similar designs, so could the Pebble Time Steel direct you away from Apple's shinier, costlier timepiece? Like the Apple Watch, the Pebble Time Steel lets you switch 22mm watchstraps (read on below for why Pebble's may be "smarter" than Apple's), and both let you run various apps that work by communicating with your smartphone. Apple's is clearly the more luxurious device of the two, but the Pebble Time Steel will easily win in the battery life department. Read: Apple Watch vs Pebble Time Steel

Pebble Time gets smarter with 'smartstrap' accessories

Smartstraps? What a clever idea

It only makes sense that smartwatches should come with "smartstraps", but until MWC 2015 it wasn't clear what one would look like, or even be. Pebble has announced that its smartstraps will allow developers and hardware makers to extend a Pebble Time or Time Steel watch's functionality to bolster battery life, give it GPS independent of a smartphone, or even add a heart-rate monitor. Read: Pebble Time gets smarter with 'smartstrap' accessories

Hands on: BlackBerry Leap review

Gunning for young professionals



BlackBerry has unveiled a new smartphone called the Leap. Essentially a revamped version of the Z10, it comes with a 5-inch edge-to-edge display and an impressive 2,800mAh battery, 2GB of RAM and BlackBerry 10.3.1 OS. Shortly after unveiling the Leap, BlackBerry confirmed that the company will release three more handsets in 2015 - one of which will arrive as a curved slider phone. Read: BlackBerry Leap hands on review

BBM gets support for Android Wear, Touch ID and more

It's Wear and tear for BBM



BBM users fashioning Android Wear devices will soon have a new way to chat to others on BlackBerry's messaging network. BlackBerry has announced that its BlackBerry Messaging Platform now supports Android Wear devices, and there's also touch ID support in the latest version of the app for iOS. There's a whole host of extras for paid subscribers too. Read: BBM gets support for Android Wear, Touch ID and more

Hands on: ZTE Star 2 review

The phone that wants your dulcet tones



A plethora of handsets are launched at MWC each year, so it can be difficult for individual models to stand out. The ZTE Star 2 is aiming to grab your attention through its voice controls, which let you make calls, open and close apps, search locations while driving and take photos. If that's your bag, the Star 2 is a solidly-build smartphone with a 2.3GHz quad-core processor and 2GB of RAM under the hood. We'll let you in our full review if it's something to shout about. Read: ZTE Star 2 hands on review

Hands on: ZTE Blade S6 review

A slice of budget smartphone action



Microsoft's mid-range Lumias aside, many of the devices unveiled at MWC 2015 have been high-end heavyweights, which makes the emergence of the ZTE's Blade S6, a budget phone with impressive internals, somewhat refreshing. Its spec sheet shows that it would be handy in a scrap thanks to its 64-bit CPU, 2GB of RAM and 3,000 mAh battery. However, the Blade S6 suffers from lacklustre build quality that doesn't lend it the premium touch that it deserves. It's not unattractive, but like your favourite celebrities in 4K, its looks deteriorate the closer you get to it. Read: ZTE Blade 6 hands on review

Hands on: Nokia N1 review

An Android tablet to fall in love with



Speaking of Android, TechRadar Phones and Tablets deputy editor John McCann thinks he's fell in love with the Nokia N1, a Lollipop-powered Android tablet that bears more than a passing resemblance to the iPad Mini. As noted in our hands-on review, it uses the new USB Type-C connector and weighs a featherlight 318 grams. There's no guarantee it will head to markets beyond China, but here's hoping it does. Read: Nokia N1 hands on review

Qualcomm announces Snapdragon 820 CPU

A CPU that's clever in more ways than one



Qualcomm has used MWC 2015 to announce the successor to its Snapdragon 810 CPU. Coming in the second half the year, the snappily-named Snapdragon 820 could feature in the Galaxy Note 5 and is said to give mobile devices new levels of intelligence and personalization. Read: Snapdragon 820 unveiled

The best of the rest from MWC 2015

Lenovo launches tablets with 'cinematic sound'

Come feel the noise...



Lenovo is making a lot of noise around its new A-series Android tablets, which are supposedly pretty loud themselves. Its 10.1-inch Tab 2 A10-70 features Dolby Atmos sound, which supposedly makes what you're watching sound more "cinematic and lifelike". The tablets have a mini soundbar along the bottom that provides the tablets' rich audio capabilities and could make them an interesting option for (not particularly wild) house parties. Read: Lenovo brings the noise with 'cinematic sounding' Android tablets

Hands on: Ubuntu Phone review

Will the penguin finally fly?



Canonical was at MWC 2015 showing off two new Ubuntu phones including the Meizu MX4 Ubuntu Edition (detailed below). They both run Ubuntu OS, which is looking to shake up the market with its intelligently-designed swipe-driven interface and outsider appeal. Like any new OS vying for attention in a crowded market, UbuntuOS suffers from classic issues. There aren't many apps for it, there's even fewer handsets that run it and the software itself is buggy. But it's hard to deny that it shows promise. Read: Ubuntu Phone hands on review

Hands on: Meizu MX4 Ubuntu Edition review

Et tu, Ubuntu?



Canonical teamed up with Chinese manufacturer Meizu to work on the powerful MX4, which sports a 5.36-inch LCD display with a 1,920 x 1,152 pixel-resolution display (418ppi). Looking a lot like an iPhone 6, to use, it's anything but. Its Ubuntu Phone OS does away with the grid-style layouts of iOS and Android, instead aggregating information from various sources through 'Scopes', which are activated through multi-directional swipes. The software is still fairly limited, but it zips along nicely on the MX4 Ubuntu's Octa-core processor. A promising, if fairly limited start. Read: Meizu MX4 Ubuntu Edition review

Hands on: Archos 52 Platinum review

No-frills Android phone looks like a good deal



The Archos 52 Platinum is a large mid-to-low range handset that finds itself going up against the Moto G and Lumia 535. Archos is positioning the handset as a reliable low-cost option with a decent HD display. Spanning 5.25 inches, the 52 Platinu, measures 8.8mm thick and comes with a 1750mAh battery. There's nothing mind-bowing here, but having more competition at the lower end never did anyone's wallet any arm. Read: Archos 50 Oxygen Plus review

Hands on: Archos 50 Oxygen Plus review

Apple-styled budget Android blower



If you've been looking enviously at the iPhone 6 since it arrived, the Archos 50 Oxygen Plus does a good job of imitating Apple's flagship with its curved edges. Its 1,280 x 720 pixel-resolution display shows strong bright colours and easily legible text for a lower-tier device. Elsewhere there's a 1.4GHz octa-core processor, 1GB of RAM and 16GB of internal storage. Those aren't the worst specs ever, but performance on the 50 Oxygen Plus is found a little lacking. Read: Archos 50 Oxygen Plus review

Hands on: Archos 94 Magnus

One for the storage buffs only



The Archos 94 Magnus is the first Android tablet with 256GB of internal storage, making it a prime choice for movie goers and content hoarders who aren't ready to upload everything to the cloud. Read: Archos 94 Magnus hands on review. Read: Archos 94 Magnus hands on review

Hands on: Alcatel Idol 3 review

Reversible phone is flip-friendly



If the Alcatel Idol 3 rubs you up the wrong way, it won't be because you're holding it the wrong way. Here is an Android handset that's reversible, meaning it will work in any orientation and held in any way, which is good if you're the type of smartphone owner that often attempts to speak into the speaker and listen through the microphone. As you do. Read: Alcatel Idol 3 hands on review

Alcatel OneTouch heading to the US

Cyanogen OS handset gets green light



French company Alcatel has put Cyanogen OS fans on alert by announcing that the OneTouch Hero 2+ is launching in the US. It will be just the third phone to natively support Cyanongen OS (after the OnePlus One and Micromax Yureka). The OneTouch Hero 2+ is identical to the OneTouch Hero 2, featuring a 6-inch display, octa-core CPU and 2GB of memory. Read: Cyanongen-loaded Alcatel OneTouch Hero 2+ is headed to US shores

Hands on: Acer Liquid Leap+

Spillage on aisle four



Wearables don't have to be complicated - just ask the Acer Liquid Leap+. It's a basic fitness tracker that lets you count steps, track sleep, and do a plethora of other things designed to make you more aware of your gradually deteriorating health. The most interesting thing about the Liquid Leap+ may be its price. At €79 (about £60, US$90, AUS$115), it's not a huge investment if you get bored of it two weeks later. Read: Acer Liquid Leap+ hands on review

Hands on: Acer Liquid Jade Z review

Could be a skinny winner



Acer unveiled the Liquid Jade Z at CES 2015, and now the Taiwan-based company has lifted the lid on its more affordable cousin - the Liquid Jade Z. The two devices are identical on the outside, but the Jade Z harbours a less powerful processor. While it features a solid battery, thin dimensions and passable design, it's incredibly light at 110 grams which makes it feel a bit less premium, and the battery could be better. Read: Acer Liquid Jade Z hands on review

Motorola gives pinkie passwords the finger

*waggles disapprovingly*



Apple, Huawei, HTC and Samsung are just some of the big names implementing fingerprint scanning into smartphones, but Motorola's President isn't convinced that the technology is ready for prime time. In an interview with TechRadar, Rick Osterloh explained the reasons why the company's devices are currently void of the digit-reading tech. Read: Motorola: 'Fingerprint scanning isn't ready for prime time'