iPhone 'sells 70,000 units' during first week

O2 said the Apple iPhone was the fastest-selling device it had ever seen

The Apple iPhone sold some 70,000 units during its first weekend on sale, The Mirror has worked out.

The newspaper reports that the Apple iPhone, which went on sale at 6.02pm last Friday, sold at "a rate of 4.2 per second at the height of the frenzy at 1,300 outlets". This works out to "as many as 70,000" sales across all the Apple, Carphone Warehouse and O2 stores.

A rush of new O2 customers

None of the three firms are willing to give out any official sales figures but an Apple spokesperson said it was 'pleased' with the initial interest. Peter Erskine, chief executive of O2, told the Evening Standard that the Apple iPhone has been "the fastest selling device we have ever seen. It sold in the tens of thousands but not as many as 100,000".

Speaking to Tech.co.uk, O2's PR manager Nick Wilkins said that initial Apple iPhone activation figures showed that two thirds of customers were new to O2. Seems like most people didn't unlock their Apple iPhones in the end...