iPhone 6 may arrive by September, come in more than one size

Two is better than one, right?

The iPhone 6 is starting to take shape. Make that two shapes.

The latest from Japan's Nikkei is Apple will "likely" offer the next iPhone in two sizes, a 4.7-inch and a 5.5-inch version.

Production is expected to hit full throttle soon, and the timetable for global launch may happen as early as September. Apple has launched a number of its iPhones during the month in the past.

Seeing double

It seems dubious Apple would offer the same phone in two sizes without other significant changes between the two.

The iPhone 5S and iPhone 5C both replaced the iPhone 5, and while they have the same 4-inch screen size, there are distinct differences between each handset.

According to Nikkei sources, mass production of liquid crystal display panels could start in the April - June quarter at a Sharp factory and other locations.

LG was pegged as the panel supplier, and parts for the Touch ID fingerprint scanner and chips for liquid-crystal drivers has reportedly also begun.

The publication noted the iPhone 6's display resolution is expected to be much higher than current models.

Take note, Mr Ive: here's how we want the iPhone 6 to look: