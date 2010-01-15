iPhone 4G to have touch-sensitive case?

Clamouring for more on the next iPhone? Well here's the latest rumour-bomb: the iPhone 4G (as it's being dubbed) might come with a touch sensitive casing.

This means Magic Mouse-like multi-touch technology covering its body - making it an awesome way to navigate through the iPhone.

The 'news' comes from Bloomberg, which quotes Goldman Sachs analyst Robert Chen as confirming the upgraded hardware.

Snap happy

He also believes that the next iPhone will have a 5MP camera to help keep it from falling too far behind in the cameraphone race - although we've seen before that Jobs doesn't care about a decent camera on his mobile baby.

"Apple's going to put a lot of innovation, not just on the hardware, but also on the software of the new iPhone," said Chen rather cryptically (and obviously).

We love/hate iPhone rumours as much as the next person, but we'd be pretty surprised if something this cool/battery sapping would appear on the next iPhone.

Via Bloomberg