Apple's iPhone 7 harvest may come in earlier than expected

The iPhone 7 could have a new look and a new launch date

If we were to take a guess we'd have said the iPhone 7 would launch in September 2016, given that the last few models have launched in that same month over the last few years.

But September wasn't always the launch date, with the first few versions arriving in June or July, and it's possible that Apple is about to change things up again.

A 'reliable source' has told AppleInsider that Apple hopes to finish and launch the iPhone 7 earlier than in previous years.

While the source isn't named, AppleInsider claims they've provided accurate information about Apple's product plans in the past.

All change please

Sadly, they don't get specific about how early a launch we're talking though. But earlier is good for those eagerly awaiting the new iPhone, which as a numbered device is likely to sport a whole new look.

A new launch date and a new look aren't the only things that could be changing next year. We could also see a third handset added into the mix in the form of the 4-inch iPhone 7C.

All of this is just rumours for now, but with the iPad Air 3 also likely arriving next year it could be a very busy time for Apple.