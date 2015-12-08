Apple finally brings out long-life battery case to boost iPhone 6S power

Low battery is the bane of every smartphone user, especially those with iPhones, and Apple has just released its first battery case for the iPhone 6S and iPhone 6 to tackle the problem.

It's called the Smart Battery Case and looks similar to the company's range of normal cases but withthere's a bulge at the back where the extra battery sits.

The outside has a silicone material that's soft to the touch and it slips over your phone with ease.

An extra life

Battery-wise we don't have any official size in terms of mAh from Apple, but the company does say it will give you up to an extra 25 hours talk time and an extra 18 hours LTE.

There's a choice of charcoal or white, but there doesn't seem to be an option for the iPhone 6S Plus phablet. You charge the case up with a Lightning connector as well, much like you would for your normal phone.

If you want to buy one, you can get it now on the Apple Store for US$99.99, £79.99 or AU$165 but you'll have to wait 1-3 days for shipping or pick it up in a store.