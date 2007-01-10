CES 2007: Panasonic debuts global VOIP phone

Panasonic has finally joined the internet telephone party with the launch of its first GlobaRange series of home phones.

The GlobaRange - which is being launched in 12 different countries on the same day - enables users to make free VOIP calls to their friends and family, but only as long as they're also using GlobaRange phones.

The two-model line-up features Hybrid 2-Line technology. This enables you to make and receive both VOIP and regular landline calls on up to eight different handsets at the same time

Each phone's base unit includes a standard telephone jack, plus an Ethernet connection so there's no need to use your PC when you want to make a VOIP call.

The two GlobaRange models are the BB-GT1500B which includes one handset for $100 (£52) and the BB-GT1540 that adds a digital answering machine for $130 (£67).