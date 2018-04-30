Never played the original Witcher? You can now get it for free

Several great PC games have been made available to download free in recent times, and another has just strolled into view, with GOG.com giving you the chance to bag the first outing in the Witcher series for absolutely nothing.

Well, no cash anyway; if you want a free copy of The Witcher: Enhanced Edition, you’ll have to sign up to the site’s newsletter (you’ll also get a free card keg for Gwent, the Hearthstone-alike card game). Grab the offer here.

The Witcher was released just over a decade ago now, and while the original may not be as refined as the follow-ups, it's still well worth playing if you never tried your hand back in the day.

Premium pedigree

As you’re doubtless aware, the series has a considerable pedigree, and indeed The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt picked up the Golden Joystick award as the ultimate game of the year back in 2015.

As mentioned, we’ve seen a good number of corking free games being offered to PC players of late, including the likes of Dead Space and Assassin’s Creed IV: Black Flag. Those offers were for a limited time and have now expired, but one game that was made a free download at the end of last year is still available – namely StarCraft II.

It isn’t clear how long this particular Witcher freebie will be available for, but if you’re at all inclined, move quickly to avoid potential disappointment.

