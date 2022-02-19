NBA All-Star Weekend live stream 2022: how to watch every event online from anywhere

Audio player loading…

LeBron, Giannis, Steph Curry, Nikola Jokić and... Machine Gun Kelly are all in action for the 2022 NBA All-Star Weekend. While the NBA All-Star Game itself is the main event, there is so much more besides to watch, including the Skills Challenge, the 3-Point Contest, the Slam Dunk Contest and the Celebrity Game. Read on as we explain how to watch a 2022 NBA All-Star Weekend live stream online wherever you are - including the full schedule of events.

It's a Friday to Sunday affair in Cleveland, where Team LeBron will be not-so-quietly confident of a fifth straight victory in the All-Star Game. As has become traditional, Kevin Durant has been ruled out through injury, while King James has managed to amass a roster so talented it's not even fair.

Giannis is also teaming up with his brothers Thanasis Antetokounmpo and Alex Antetokounmpo for the Skills Challenge, Trae Young is the pre-competition favorite for the 3-Point Contest, while Cole Anthony, Jalen Green, Obi Toppin and Juan Toscano-Anderson will be looking to shatter the backboard in the must-watch NBA Slam Dunk Contest 2022.

Keep an eye out for future ballers in the Rising Stars Game and the NBA G League Next Gem Game, and for, well, the sublime and the stupid in the Celebrity Game, starring Olympic high jump champion Gianmarco Tamberi!

Read on for details on how to get an NBA All-Star Weekend live stream and watch all of the events online, no matter where you are in the world right now. We've also listed the All-Star rosters and details of All-Star Saturday Night further down the page.

NBA All-Star Weekend live stream: FREE 3-day Sling trial

With the NBA All-Star Weekend televised on TNT, ESPN TBS, cord cutters can watch them all with a Sling TV subscription. Sign up to Sling Orange now and try it out for free. If you like what you see then you can continue your subscription for $35 per month and access 32 cable channels on the same package.

How to watch 2022 NBA All-Star Weekend: live stream in the US

Most of the NBA All-Star Weekend action is being shown on TNT, but if you want to watch every event you'll need access to ESPN, TBS and NBA TV too. We've listed which events are on which channels higher up the page. Watch 2022 NBA All-Star Weekend without cable If you don't have the channels as part of a TV package, fear not. TNT, ESPN and TBS are included in the cable-cutting streamer Sling TV's Orange package. Better still, new users can take advantage of the Sling TV 3-day FREE trial to watch the NBA All-Star Weekend for free. Sling TV costs $35 a month thereafter and includes 30+ other channels. And as there's no contract, you can cancel before you spend a penny. You can also add NBA TV to your package for an additional $13.99 per month. A costlier but even more thorough alternative is to get a FuboTV plan, which also includes TNT, ESPN, TBS and NBA TV. Its standard plan costs $64.99 per month after a 7-day FREE trial.

How to watch a 2022 NBA All-Star Weekend live stream from anywhere

Unfortunately, if you try to watch your domestic coverage of the 2022 NBA All-Star Weekend from somewhere outside your home country, you'll soon find a problem - geo-blocking.

That's where the broadcaster prevents you from watching your usual feed from abroad. It's a common problem for streamers all over the world, but there's an easy solution that can also help you get around blackout restrictions that sometimes apply to regular NBA games.

ExpressVPN - get the world's best VPN

We've put all the major VPNs through their paces and we rate ExpressVPN as our top pick, thanks to its speed, ease of use and strong security features. It's also compatible with just about any streaming device out there, including Amazon Fire TV Stick, Apple TV, Xbox and PlayStation, as well as Android and Apple mobiles. Sign up for an annual plan and you'll get an extra 3 months absolutely FREE. And if you change your mind within the first 30 days, let them know and they'll give you your money back without a quibble. - Try ExpressVPN 100% risk-free for 30 days Once you've chosen and installed your VPN of choice, simply open the service's corresponding app, hit 'choose location', select the appropriate country and you'll be able to watch the broadcast as if you were back at home.

How to watch NBA All-Star Weekend: live stream basketball in the UK

Basketball fans in the UK can watch the NBA All-Star Weekend on Sky Sports, but bear in mind that most of the action takes place in the small hours of the morning. The full schedule is listed higher up on this page. Sky Sports is showing the Rising Stars tournament, the Skills Challenge, the 3-Point Contest, the Slam Dunk Contest and the All-Star Game. If you don't have Sky Sports as part of your TV package, Now TV will let you stream everything it has to offer without locking you into a lengthy contract. However, if you're only interested in basketball, another great option is the NBA League Pass, which is showing the same events. There's a huge array of different subscriptions available, with prices starting at £3.99 per month after a 7-day FREE trial. Not in the UK but still want to catch the action? Use a VPN to live stream NBA as if you were at home.

How to watch 2022 NBA All-Star Weekend: live stream every event in Canada

In Canada, Sportsnet is showing the NBA All-Star Game, with every other major event of the weekend on TSN. The full schedule is listed further up this page. If you don't have Sportsnet on cable, you can subscribe to standalone streaming service SN Now instead, with prices starting at $14.99 per month or $149.99 per year. If you don't have TSN on cable, you can subscribe to it on a streaming-only basis from just CA$4.99 a day or (much better value) $19.99 a month. If you're unable to tune in due to geo-blocking restrictions, remember that a VPN is all you need to watch the hoops as normal.

How to watch 2022 NBA All-Star Weekend: live stream for FREE in Australia

ESPN, available through Foxtel, is showing every major event of the NBA All-Star Weekend, which you can also stream on your laptop or mobile using the Foxtel Go app. They're also being shown on the excellent sports streaming service Kayo Sports, which is the ideal option for anyone who doesn't want to commit to a lengthy and pricey contract. Kayo lets you stream on two devices with its $25 per month Basic plan, and on three devices with its $35 Premium plan, and both come with a FREE 14-day trial. Alternatively there's the NBA League Pass, which starts at $14.99 per month after a 7-day FREE trial. Not in Australia right now? Use a VPN if you're away from home, in order to tap into your domestic coverage.

All times are given in ET. Add 5 hours for ET, 11 hours for AEDT, 13 hours for NZDT. Subtract 3 hours for PT.

Friday, February 18

7pm - All-Star Celebrity Game (ESPN)

9pm - Rising Stars (TNT)

Saturday, February 19

11am - NBA All-Star Practice (NBA TV)

8pm - All-Star Saturday Night (TNT)

- Skills Challenge

- 3-Point Contest

- Slam Dunk Contest

Sunday, February 20

2pm - NBA G League Next Gem Game (NBA TV)

8pm - NBA ALL-STAR GAME 2022 (TNT/TBS)

NBA All-Star Game rosters 2022

Team LeBron

LeBron James, Los Angeles Lakers

Giannis Antetokounmpo, Milwaukee Bucks

Nikola Jokić, Denver Nuggets

DeMar DeRozan, Chicago Bulls

Stephen Curry, Golden State Warriors

Luka Doncic, Dallas Mavericks

Darius Garland, Cleveland Cavaliers

Chris Paul, Phoenix Suns

Jimmy Butler, Miami Heat

Donovan Mitchell, Utah Jazz

Fred VanVleet, Toronto Raptors

Jarrett Allen, Cleveland Cavaliers

Head Coach - Monty Williams, Phoenix Suns

Team Durant

Andrew Wiggins, Golden State Warriors

Jayson Tatum, Boston Celtics

Joel Embiid, Philadelphia 76ers

Ja Morant, Memphis Grizzlies

Trae Young, Atlanta Hawks

Devin Booker, Phoenix Suns

Karl-Anthony Towns, Minnesota Timberwolves

Zach LaVine, Chicago Bulls

Dejounte Murray, San Antonio Spurs

Khris Middleton, Milwaukee Bucks

LaMelo Ball, Charlotte Hornets

Rudy Gobert, Utah Jazz

Head Coach - Erik Spoelstra, Miami Heat

NBA All-Star Saturday Night 2022

Of course, it's not just about the All-Star Game. One of the main attractions of the weekend is All-Star Saturday Night, which tips off at 8pm ET / 7pm CT / 5pm PT on Saturday, February 19.

As ever, it will encompass three events: the Skills Challenge, the 3-Point Contest, and the Slam Dunk Contest.

The Skills Challenge is the first event, and pits three teams of three players against each other in a three-round competition that tests their shooting, passing and dribbling. The top two teams then face off in a half-court shot showdown.

Next is the 3-Point Contest, a two-round, timed shooting competition between eight all-stars. It's 70 seconds of mayhem for every contender, who has to rack up as many points as possible from a multitude of pre-determined shooting locations - and don't forget about those money balls.

Closing the night we have the big one, the Slam Dunk Contest, a two-round competition that will see a panel of judges rate every dunk on a scale of 6 to 10, with Cole Anthony, Jalen Green, Obi Toppin and Juan Toscano-Anderson in the spotlight and looking to impress with some outrageous aerial maneuvers.

2022 NBA All-Star Weekend host city and venues

Cleveland is hosting the NBA All-Star Weekend for the second time ever, with the All-Star Game set to be played at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse, the home of the Cavaliers.

It's also where the Rising Stars tournament and All-Star Saturday Night will play out, while the Wolstein Center will host the All-Star Celebrity Game and the NBA G League Next Gem Game.