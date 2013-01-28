Samsung Galaxy Tab 3 pops up boxed and ready to go

The Samsung Galaxy Tab 3 series looks even more likely to make an appearance soon as a boxed slate appears online.

We've previously heard rumours that Samsung is readying 7- and 10-inch variants of a new range of tablets to fall under the Galaxy Tab 3 name for an MWC 2013 launch.

Phone Arena has now been sent a couple of images which apparently show a Samsung Galaxy Tab 3 chilling out in its box ready to hit stores.

Lifting the lid

As with a lot of leaked shots of unannounced products the quality of these snaps is not brilliant, and it's not possible to read the text on the lid of the box other than the Samsung Galaxy Tab 3 name and the start of the model number: GT-P.

Judging by the size of the icons on the display image on the front of the box we assume this is a photo of the 7-inch Galaxy Tab 3, which will look to take on the Google Nexus 7, Amazon Kindle Fire HD and Nook HD.

TechRadar will be out in force at MWC 2013 in Barcelona to bring you all the latest from the key manufacturers, including Samsung and any new tablets it may be planning to spring on us.

From Phone Arena