Samsung debuts NC310 netbook

Samsung has unveiled details about its latest netbook, the NC310, which promises up to 11 hours' enhanced battery life.

The NC310 is an update of the company's NC10 netbook and comprises a 10.1-inch screen, 1GB of RAM, Wi-Fi, HSDPA, and a 160GB hard drive

The portable computer is powered by an undisclosed Atom processor, though most whispers on the web believe this to be an N-series processor.

Child friendly

Samsung has decided not to give the NC310 an executive look. Instead, it's gone for a child-friendly curved chassis and has made the computer available in a pastel blue and red colour.

Other features include a 1.3MP camera and Bluetooth connectivity.

Pricing and street dates are still to be announced, but if the price of the NC10 is anything to go by, then the NC310 should retail for around the £300 mark.

UPDATE

Quick as a flash, Samsung has announced that the NC310 netbook will be out in the UK in May for the rather hefty price of £399.

Unfortunately, despite the laptop being available in South Korea in a range of Spring-like colours, UK consumers have been lumped with a very ordinary black, with a pastel blue variation to come out later in the year.

Via T3 and Akihabaranews