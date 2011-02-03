iPad 2 apparently spotted at The Daily launch

Imagine these with cameras on the front. Now it's like you've seen the iPad 2 as well!

Reuters claims that a prototype of the next Apple iPad was spotted at the launch of News Corp's The Daily yesterday.

The unnamed eyewitness didn't manage to snap a picture of the iPad 2 but maintains that it had a front-facing camera at the top of the screen.

As Reuters illuminatingly adds, "A source with knowledge of the device confirmed its existence."

Good source, Reuters

Yes, in the same way as whether or not Monday will follow Sunday comes into question every week, the iPad 2's existence was very much in doubt until now.

The source goes on to tell the news outlet "that the final release model could have other features."

Well, stop the presses. We thought the front-facing camera would be the only upgrade Apple's been working on for the past year.

There you have it, folks. An iPad 2 may or may not have been at The Daily launch and will probably have some new features when it launches. Good to know.

Via Reuters