Amazon Kindle Fire sales figures revealed

Amazon is taking around 50,000 pre-orders a day for the Kindle Fire Android tablet, according to leaked internal documents.

The Cult of Android website says it has obtained screenshots of internal inventory management system, which display the impressive demand for the sub-$200 tablet.

The figures suggest that Amazon has already racked-up 250,000 sales just five days after the announcement and is currently processing around 2,000 new orders every hour.

Biggest tablet launch ever?

The site points out that if the current level of demand continues at the same level until the November 15th launch, the company will have to stuff 2.5m envelopes.

Apple shifted 2.5m iPad 2 tablets in its first month on sale this spring so it seems possible that the Kindle Fire will reach that make before the device even hits the virtual shelves.

Although Apple didn't allow iPad-fanciers to pre-order their device almost six weeks in advance, but there's a good chance Amazon will have the biggest tablet launch ever on its hands.

Cult of Android's "inside source" claims Amazon is "ecstatic" with the public reaction to the cheap-as-chips Android tablet so far.

Via: CultofAndroid