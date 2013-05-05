Acer holding off on Windows RT, claims there's 'no value' in current version

Acer has revealed it will not launch tablets running Microsoft's touch-friendly Windows RT operating system until the software update comes later this year.

Speaking after launching a range of new Windows 8 hybrid devices, Acer president Jim Wong told PC World that Windows RT devices were still a possibility for the company.

However, he claimed there would be 'no value' in launching a tablet on the current version of the software and a final decision will not be forthcoming until the expected update arrives this summer.

He said, "To be honest, there's no value doing the current version of RT."

Waiting game

Prior to the launch of Microsoft's new OS, Acer had planned a host of Windows RT devices, based on ARM processing architecture, but was put off by the soft reception received by the Microsoft Surface tablet.

The delay was only supposed to be until the second quarter of 2013, but with the next version of Windows RT expected to unlock the possibility for smaller 7-8-inch tablets, it's easy to see why Acer is willing to wait.

