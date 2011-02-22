Amazon launches Prime Movie Streaming service

Amazon is offering US subscribers to its Prime delivery service the chance to stream movies and TV shows from the site for no extra cost.

Prime subscribers, who pay $79 (£48) a year for unlimited two-day delivery on items purchased from Amazon.com, will now get access to a portion of Amazon's Instant Video library.

The Prime eligible library features 5,000 movies and TV shows that can be streamed instantly to a range of devices.

No UK love?

While Amazon also offers Prime subscriptions to UK users, there's no news yet on whether it'll be offering UK customers the same perks.

Amazon doesn't offer VoD on Amazon.co.uk at present, but with the entire LOVEFiLM library now at it's disposal, perhaps it's something the company will look at in the future.

Netflix-baiter

The US-only offer is aimed at battling the all-conquering Netflix streaming service, which has apps on Xbox 360, PS3, Apple TV, iPhone, iPad and pretty much every connected TV or set-top box.

Netflix offers unlimited streaming and a massive library of titles for just $8 a month - that's $96 (£60) a year.

Amazon's Prime-eligible library is smaller, but will hope that the lure of fast-free delivery on all items in its inventory will be enough to pinch a few customers away.