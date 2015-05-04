Vanity Fair's photos from the Star Wars 7 set just outed who plays its central villain

Update: As reported by The Verge, Gwendoline Christie, beloved for her portrayal of Brienne of Tarth in HBO's "Game of Thrones," will be playing the chrome Stormtrooper named Captain Phasma. Vanity Fair writer Joanna Robinson tweeted the official photo of Christie in her armor earlier today.

While many Star Wars fans would love to freeze themselves in carbonite until December, when Star Wars: The Force Awakens releases, we all rejoice on May the Fourth. To celebrate Star Wars Day, Vanity Fair has released some breathtaking shots from the set of the upcoming seventh episode, taken by preeminent photographer, Annie Leibovitz.

Among the photos are a few juicy character reveals. As many suspected, Adam Driver's character has been confirmed to be Kylo Ren, the new baddie wielding the controversial hilted lightsaber from the first teaser. We also see Lupita N'yongo portraying C.G.I. space pirate, Maz Kanata, whose allegiance remains a mystery.

The photo to beat, however, is Oscar Isaac's character, Poe Dameron, posing against his trusty X-Wing. This is the stuff of nerd dreams and childhood posters.

These photos follow the release of Vanity Fair's latest cover, which features Harrison Ford, Peter Mayhew, John Boyega, and Daisy Ridley in all of their heroic glory. Check out all of the Vanity Fair's exclusive photos here.

Photos courtesy Annie Leibovitz / Vanity Fair

Want to keep up with all things Star Wars 7?

Via The Verge

Lead image credit Vanity Fair