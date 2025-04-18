Ryan Gosling is officially joining the Star Wars universe

He'll play an all-new character in Star Wars: Starfighter , which hit theaters in May of 2026

The casting and film were announced at Star Wars Celebration in Japan

While we’ve known there are some feature-length Star Wars films in the works, up until late last night – April 17, 2025 – we only knew that the Mandalorian and Grogu would make the jump to the big screen next Memorial Day, May 26, 2026.

But hold your blue milk – there’s another brand-new Star Wars film set for May 2027, and it starts production this Fall. Even better, it’s directed by Shawn Levy, the man behind the incredibly excellent Deadpool & Wolverine, but maybe even better is the fact that Ryan Gosling is joining the Star Wars universe.

Yes, the actor with his roots in the Mickey Mouse Club and the person who played Ken in Barbie, will be playing an all-new character in Star Wars: Starfighter. The title of the forthcoming film certainly has intrigue, but not a whole lot else about the plot or the storyline is known.

Star Wars: Starfighter comes to theaters on May 28, 2027. #StarWarsCelebration pic.twitter.com/dsbVb3VdBYApril 18, 2025

The casting was announced on stage at Star Wars Celebration 2025 in Japan. Starfighter will be a stand-alone film that is set five years after The Rise of Skywalker. Gosling was wearing a hat with the phrase, “Never tell me the odds.” on it, a Han Solo quote which might hint that this will be an action-packed adventure film. And it will be turning a new page as the Skywalker saga will be concluded by this point.

Star Wars: Starfighter is slated to begin production this fall and will be released on Memorial Day 2027, which means May 28. After a year, Star Wars is set to return to big screen with The Mandalorian & Grogu.

While we have footage of both Gosling and Levy on stage at Celebration 2025, the only other piece of media is a logo, title teaser for the Starfighter film. It’s a journey we’ll be following closely on TechRadar, though.

Sam Witwer has surprised fans at the Lucasfilm Animation 20th anniversary #StarWarsCelebration panel. https://t.co/l7Y4C7Zr3M pic.twitter.com/M76x28yJFSApril 18, 2025

Also announced at Star Wars Celebration 2025 is a new animated series titled, Maul: Shadow Lord. And this will be excellent news for fans of The Clone Wars, among other animated shows in the Star Wars universe. Better yet, Sam Witwer will be reprising his role to voice Maul in this show. Maul: Shadow Lord will be exclusive to one of the best streaming services, Disney+, when it arrives in 2026.

If you’re looking for more of the latest news from Star Wars Celebration 2025, stick with TechRadar. We’ve already gotten a closer look at Lucasfilm’s Beyond Victory title for the Meta Quest 3S and 3, a slew of new Lego sets, and a bunch more Celebration-exclusive products that are appearing on Amazon.

That helps with the fomo a bit, but I do hope Star Wars continues the trend of the Mandalorian movie and puts the BDX Droids in Starfighter.