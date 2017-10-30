Ghost of Tsushima announced from Infamous developer Sucker Punch

At its Paris Games Week keynote, Sony began strong by announcing a brand new PS4 game from Infamous developer Sucker Punch.

Titled Ghost of Tsushima, the new game appears to be set in a Samurai-inspired setting.

In the Paris Games Week post-show, the game's developers revealed that this title is a change from Sucker Punch’s inFamous games, taking players to the Samurai era of Japan. There was no release date given but it certainly looks visually impressive and you can watch the trailer for yourself below.

The game is apparently an action stealth adventure which has you take up the role of a samurai in feudal Japan. The game takes historical inspiration from the time when the Mongol army invaded the island of Tsushima. It's your job to defend it.

In the game, Tsushima will be a huge island filled with different places, towns and people which you can interact with. While inFamous had players explore powers, this game will redefine exploration.

Though it's different in terms of setting and intention, however, Tsushima will follow in the footsteps of Sucker Punch's previous games with third-person gameplay.