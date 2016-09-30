11 best football games on PC: top soccer titles for a virtual kickabout

Update: Get ready for the best football story ever told in video games. That's right, we've added Fifa 17 at number 11!

Often referred to as 'the beautiful game', football (or soccer - take your pick) offers up a seemingly never-ending supply of excitement, mystery and surprise. Leicester City winning England's Premier League recently went down as one of the biggest shocks in sporting history, and who could've predicted the USA team's coming of age at the 2014 World Cup?

As computer graphics have improved, so have football games. They were fairly primitive in the early days, starting out as top-down viewed DOS classics such as Sensible World of Soccer before evolving into 3D efforts in the vein of Actua Soccer.

Of course, the FIFA series has been around since the 90s and its rivalry Pro Evolution Soccer throughout the years has proved more fierce than the one between Roy Keane and Patrick Vieira. Refreshingly, a number of football games are cropping up that approach the sport from a new perspective, with many available to download on Steam.

Like the most cunning foxes in boxes, we take a look at the best of them.

Gabe Carey has also contributed to this article