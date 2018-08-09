Fortnite on Android gameplay video leaks online

The long wait for popular, free-to-play game Fortnite to land on Android smartphones is almost up as it's rumored to launch alongside the the Samsung Galaxy Note 9 later today, but you can already watch the game in action on a Google-powered handset.

Members over at XDA Developers have managed to get hold of the APK for Fortnite on Android, and have videoed the game in action on a Samsung Galaxy S9 Plus.

Fortnite is rumored to be a Samsung exclusive when it is first announced for Android devices, with leaks suggesting the South Korean firm may have a 30 day exclusivity period before owners of other Android handsets can get their hands on the game.

All may be revealed later today

Samsung's Unpacked event kicks off at 11am ET (4pm BST) today, and we'll be reporting live from the unveiling to bring you the latest on the Galaxy Note 9 and any Fortnite announcements that me be made.

In the meantime, you can check out Fortnite running on the Galaxy S9 Plus in the video below.