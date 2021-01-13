CES 2021: MSI overhauls gaming laptop lineup with Nvidia RTX 3000 graphics

MSI took the stage at CES 2021 to announce a major overhaul of its gaming laptop lineup, with what was arguably the best-produced keynote of the week, which now features Nvidia RTX 30-series graphics for the first time.

Heading up the refreshed lineup, which MSI has debuted on the company's 35th anniversary, is the MSI GS66 Stealth, which the company boasts will will be able to run games at playable frame rates in 4K.

The GS66 Stealth will be offered with up to an Nvidia RTX 3080 Max-Q GPU, with the lower-spec model shipping with RTX 3060. These graphics come paired with a 10th-generation Intel Core i7 processor, and a 15.6-inch 240Hz or 300Hz FHD screen.

The MSI GS66 Stealth is available to pre-order now for $1,799, with shipping set to begin next month.

The company has also shown off the MSI GE76 Raider Dragon Edition Tiamat, which features a unique lid design that MSI says has been inspired by the ancient goddess Tiamat. This engraved lid is paired with a colorful LED bar around the front edge of the chassis and a customizable RGB keyboard.

This laptop, which is joined by the standard GE76 and GE66, also feature up to an RTX 3080, a 10th-generation Intel Core i7 CPU, and support for the latest Wi-Fi 6E standard.

Pricing on the GE76 Raider Dragon Edition is still to be announced, but it’s set to be released next month. The regular GE76 and GE66 models are now available to pre-order from $1,499 and $2,199, respectively.

Next up is the MS1 Stealth 15M, which is one of the first gaming laptops to feature Intel’s 11th-gen H35-Series mobile processors. It’s also one of the world’s thinnest gaming laptops, according to MSI, measuring in at just 0.63 inches thick.

The MSI Stealth M1 is available to pre-order now starting at $1,399 (£1,025, AU$1,800) but it won’t start shipping until March 8.

MSI has also upgraded its mid-range GP Leopard line with RTX 3000 GPUs. Both the 15.6-inch GP66 and 17.3-inch GP76 ship with an RTX 3070 GPU, although the former can be upgraded to an RTX 3080. Both models also pack an Intel Core i7-10870H CPU.

The MSI GP66 Leopard starts at $1,799 and the GP76 starts at $2,299, and both models start shipping on February 6.

For those looking for a more affordable device, MSI also debuted new GF65 and GF75 models, which are available to pre-order from $999 and $1,299, respectively. All models come with an RTX 3060 Max-Q GPU and a 144Hz display.