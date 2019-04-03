Borderlands 3 co-op will be cross-platform, Microsoft Store suggests

Gearbox's Borderlands 3 launches in September, and if there's one thing fans want more than anything else for the upcoming loot shooter, it's cross-platform co-operative play.

Now, it's starting to seem like that dream may become a reality, with the Microsoft Store's Borderlands 3 page briefly listing 'cross-platform co-op' in the Xbox One version's 'capabilities' section.

Of course, that feature was quickly removed from the page, but not before the eagle-eyed people at Windows Central nabbed a screenshot.

Waiting for confirmation

Admittedly, there's no way of knowing whether the feature was listed purely by mistake, or if Microsoft has accidentally leaked a feature that Gearbox is indeed working on.

There's also a possibility that the feature was removed from the listing due to the game's PC version being announced as exclusive to the Epic Games Store – Fortnite, for instance, does have cross-platform play, though the feature isn't listed on the game's Microsoft Store page.

A representative for the game's publisher, 2K Games, told IGN that “Cross play is something we’re looking at closely, but don’t have anything to confirm or announce at this time.”

We'll hopefully find out for sure before the game releases on September 13, 2019.