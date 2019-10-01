The best wireless speaker 2019: find the best connected speakers for your home

Best wireless speakers buying guide: Welcome to TechRadar's round-up of the best wireless, connected speakers and speaker systems in 2019.

Everyone's music tastes are different, which means everyone's listening tastes are different too. For example, you might be on the lookout for bold floor-standing speakers that make your whole house vibrate or just a portable speaker for poppy music outside or a great-looking device that delivers on sound and style.

Whatever you need a new sound system for, you've come to the right place – or you can get even more precise when it comes to what you're after with our round up of the best portable speakers and outdoor speakers of 2019 so far.

We've made sure that this speaker round-up covers all of the best audio tech in every shape and size you'd ever imagine – and with Black Friday and Cyber Monday around the corner, there's never been a better time to suss out the best wireless speaker for you.

Of course it's not just like you have big floor-standing systems and portable ones to choose from, between those two ends of the sound spectrum also lies wireless speakers, which are powerful chambers of sound that don't require a cable to setup. That means if you're not in the mood to string wires, this is the way to go.

UPDATE: We've finally had the chance to check out the new portable speaker from Sonos. You can read our hands-on Sonos Move review for everything you need to know about the high-spec Bluetooth speaker.

If you're looking for something a little more playful, and not to mention colorful, check out our review of the JBL Pulse 3. It may not be the most portable speaker, but those who want a great-sounding speaker and a conversation starter will enjoy this party speaker.

Ideally, the speaker you choose for your home will have been made with a number of built-in amps and DACs and then custom-tuned to replicate music as close to the source as possible.

On top of pristine audio playback, audiophiles (or wannabe audiophiles) should also be looking for speakers that pack in a whole host of features, such as smart assistant support, Spotify Connect and a built-in batter, all of which will help your speaker last you until the next big innovation in audio that we're hoping will come a few years down the road.

So here you have it, this is our list of the 10 best wireless speakers, ranked by their price-to-performance ratio.

Best wireless speakers of 2019

1. Best Wireless Speaker: Sonos One

For the time-being, the Sonos One is the king of connected speakers

Weight: 1.85kg (4.08 lbs) | Size: 6.36 x 4.69 x 4.69 in | Drivers: 1 x tweeters, 1 x woofer | Supported Connectivity: AirPlay, Bluetooth 4.2, Google Cast, Spotify Connect, 3.5mm, RCA | Ethernet: No | Aux-in: Yes | USB: No

Full-bodied, rich sound

Combines best of Alexa and Sonos

Combine two for stereo setup

No Google Assistant yet

If you're in the market for a cleanly designed, exceptional sounding connected speaker, you'll find none better than the Sonos One. Offering the best of both Sonos' multi-room speaker platform and both Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant's smart home prowess, the Sonos One is the pinnacle of connectivity.

Want to hear your favorite song from Spotify? All you need to do is ask! Want every speaker in the upstairs to play the same song? Group them together via the Sonos app and you'll have a house party in minutes.

While there are more powerful (and more expensive) speakers listed down below, for the vast majority of folks, the Sonos One is the best deal in 2019.

Sonos One

2. Runner-up: Sonos Play:5

Another excellent flagship speaker from the multi-room king

Weight: 6.3kg | Size: 204mm x 364mm x 154mm | Drivers: 3 x tweeters, 1 x woofer | Supported Connectivity: AirPlay, Bluetooth 4.2, Google Cast, Spotify Connect, 3.5mm, RCA | Ethernet: No | Aux-in: Yes | USB: No

Easy to setup

Powerful sound

Simple design

Sonos was one of the first companies to get into the connected speaker business, and as a result has one of the most seamlessly integrated speaker systems on the market.

The Sonos Play:5 is the company's flagship, and has the

Unlike solutions which rely on Bluetooth or Google Cast, Sonos' speakers are controlled directly from its own app, which has built in integration for a number of streaming services, including Spotify, Tidal, Apple Music, Deezer, TuneIn a whole range of smaller services.

Since this is a multi-room setup, you can also add additional speakers such as the Sonos Play:3 and Sonos Play:1 to built up a complete surround sound system, but if you want to keep it simple, then you should find the Play:5 to offer more than enough sound.

Sonos Play:5

3. Best Stereo Replacement: Pure Evoke C-F6

The all-in-one audio system of your dreams

Weight: 4.2kg | Size: 380 mm x 145 mm x 223 mm | Drivers: 2 x 3" full range | Supported Connectivity: Wi-Fi, Bluetooth | Ethernet: Yes | Aux-in: Yes | USB: No

Modest and attractive design

Incredible playback options

No Google Cast support

The Pure Evoke C-F6 isn't a flashy speaker – its modest (but refined) looks let it slip unassumingly into any decor, although it doesn't boast the premium multi-room options of pricier competitors on this list.

But that's also not really the point of the Evoke C-F6 – it's positioning itself to be the one-room, one-shop stop for all your audio playback needs. There's a dazzling array of audio source options on offer here, with the biggest draws being Spotify Connect, DAB, Internet radio, Bluetooth and old faithful CD playback.

With a solid app letting you control the speaker from across a room, and the Evoke C-F6 offering a warm and natural soundstage from its stereo speakers, it'll take pride of place on whichever bedside table or living room shelf you decide to pop it on.

Pure Evoke C-F6

4. Best Bluetooth Speaker: Bowers & Wilkins Zeppelin Wireless

An iconically designed speaker for the connected age

Weight: 6.5kg | Size: 188mm x 660mm x 183mm | Drivers: 2 x Tweet , 2 x Mid-range, 1 x Subwoofer | Supported Connectivity: AirPlay, Spotify Connect, Bluetooth aptX | Ethernet: Yes | Aux-in: Yes | USB: No

Iconic design

Wide range of connectivity options

Slightly awkward setup

It's a tough call between this speaker and the Mu-So Qb for the best looking music player on this list, but the Zeppelin is certainly the most striking.

But as with all these speakers, the proof is in the pudding, and the Zeppelin sounds absolutely stunning no matter what volume you play it at. Its bass is distortion free, and its mid-range is nice and punchy.

It's also backed by a complete swath of connectivity options, so you'll have no problem getting your more obscure apps playing through the speaker.

The only problem is its price: $699 (£499 / AU$999). But while the sticker price ensures that only serious audiophiles will give it some consideration, it's a lot less pricey than the Mu-So Qb, and you get a similar level of sound quality.

Bowers & Wilkins Zeppelin Wireless

[Update: We recently saw the new Bowers & Wilkins Formation Flex in action – and so far we're impressed. Don't be surprised if you see the cheapest entry-point to the Formation range on this list in the near future.]

5. Best Hi-Fi Speaker: Mu-So Qb

Stunning looks, but thankfully not just a pretty face

Weight: 5.6kg | Size: 210mm x 218mm x 212mm | Drivers: 1 x Woofer, 2 x Mid-range, 2 x Tweeter, 2 x Passive Radiator | Supported Connectivity: UPnP, AirPlay, Spotify Connect, Bluetooth aptX | Ethernet: Yes | Aux-in: Yes | USB: Yes

Amazing looks

Full and vibrant sound

Small form factor

Setup isn't seamless

You might not have heard of it before, but Naim audio is a company that produces some of the most stylish connected speakers in the business, and we think the Mu-So Qb is the best they've put out yet.

It comes will a full suite of connectivity options including aptX Bluetooth, Spotify Connect and AirPlay, which means all of your music should be supported at its maximum resolution, no matter what device you're using.

But even if you don't have your phone in hand, the speaker is still controllable using its sleek touch-screen which allows you to access internet radio stations, for example.

It's got a premium price, but if you pluck for the Qb then you won't be disappointed.

[Update: Naim has just launched a second-gen version of the Mu-so Qb, and it looks fantastic – we'll be sure to update this list as soon as we get the chance to hear it.]

Mu-So Qb

6. Best Wireless Speaker for your TV: Samsung HW-MS650

Be afraid, traditional Hi-Fi speakers. Be very afraid.

Weight: 3.6kg | Size: 1060 x 78 x 130mm (W x H x D) | Drivers: 3 x custom units | Supported Connectivity: Single 4K/HDR HDMI loopthrough, one optical audio input, 3.5mm audio port, 2-way Bluetooth, Wi-Fi | Ethernet: Yes | Aux-in: Yes | USB: Yes

Fantastically powerful sound

Physics-defying bass handling

Supports lots of sources

Slightly limited stereo effect

Not content with dominating the TV world, Samsung now seems to have its sights set on becoming the number one brand for home entertainment audio, too. All this effort has already delivered outstanding results in the shape of both the HW-K850 and, especially, HW-K950 Dolby Atmos soundbars, as well as a range of ground-breaking multi-room wireless speakers.

But, above everything stands the South Korean manufacturer's HW-MS650. No other one-body soundbar has combined so much raw power with so much clarity, scale and, especially, bass, or excelled so consistently with both films and music. It’s the sort of performance that only genuine audio innovation can deliver - and with that in mind, it’s well worth its $450 / £599 price tag.

Samsung HW-MS650 Soundbar

7. Best Google Assistant Speaker: Google Home Max

Big sound with a big brain to match

Weight: 3.2kg | Size: 209 x 294 x 166 mm | Drivers: 2x Tweeters, 2x Woofers | Supported Connectivity: DLNA, Spotify Connect, Bluetooth, USB, 3.5mm | Ethernet: Yes | Aux-in: Yes | USB: Yes

Sounds incredible

Google Cast built-in

Bluetooth compatible

Exclusive to the US

When it comes to stuffing a small apartment with Google Assistant devices, is too much of a good thing bad? As the Google Home Max proved to us, the answer is no.

Although absolutely massive, the Home Max makes for a surprisingly versatile addition to a space of any size, thanks to its balanced, awesome sound delivery and Smart Sound function that helps it adjust to any environment you set it in.

Google’s big speaker is more elegant than it has any right to be, what with clever touches like the moveable resting pad and orientation-friendly touch functions. It’s also appreciated that its looks stand out if you choose to notice it, but blend into the scene during everyday use.

Google Home Max

8. Best Bookshelf Speakers: KEF LS50 Wireless

If you came for bookshelf speakers, leave with these

Weight: 6.12kg | Size: 420 x 198 x 192 mm | Drivers: 2x Mid-to-high range, 1x Woofer | Supported Connectivity: Wi-Fi, Bluetooth aptX, USB, Toslink/3.5mm | Ethernet: Yes | Aux-in: Yes | USB: Yes

Breathtaking sound quality

Beautiful, compact design

No AirPlay or Google Cast

Slow mobile app

If you're looking for a pair of bookshelf speakers that handle wireless audio as well as having the traditional connections for your vinyl player, check out the KEF LS50 Wireless. While KEF's flagship speakers don't support every wireless standard on the market, they do support Tidal or Spotify, plus standard Bluetooth 4.0.

In terms of sound quality, they are staggeringly detailed and their stand-out sonic feature is their holographic imaging and instrumental layering: We could hear exactly where each instrument was coming from and each instrument sounded distinct and never blurry. Soundstage was expansive with good space to the side and above the listener. Resolution is excellent as the speaker can dig for the micro-details that get lost in lesser audio systems.

If you're an audiophile who wants the convenience of wireless audio - whether that’s directly from internet streaming services like Tidal or Spotify or from a home server - the KEF LS50 Wireless should be at the top of your list.

KEF LS50 Wireless

9. Most Stylish Wireless Speaker: Marshall Stanmore

A hyper-connected stylish speaker

Weight: 4.70kg | Size: 350 x 185 x 185 mm | Drivers: 2x Mid-to-high range, 1x Woofer | Supported Connectivity: Wi-Fi, Bluetooth aptX, USB, Toslink/3.5mm | Ethernet: Yes | Aux-in: Yes | USB: Yes

Lots of connectivity options

Great retro design

Big heavy build

Price

Of its trio of new multi-room speakers, the Marshall Stanmore is the middle child. However, that doesn't mean it's the unloved sibling.

While the larger Woburn is just a little too big for most rooms, and the smaller Acton has a number of connectivity issues, the Stanmore strikes a nice balance between the two with a sound that's big and punchy, without straying too far into 'overkill' territory (although mark our words, it will if you want it to).

It features its own app for controlling it, but we were fans of how nicely it integrates with a host of other services including AirPlay, Google Cast and Spotify Connect, meaning you can stick to the apps you're familiar with while still controlling your new toy.

But it's the on-board controls that impressed us the most. You're able to set presets from a number of different services, meaning you can happily switch between pre-defined Spotify playlists and internet radio stations with a twist of a vintage Marshall-styled brass knob.

It's not got the most refined sound out of the speakers on this list, but the Marshall Stanmore is intelligently designed and simple to use. If you're looking for something to take on the road, check out our Marshall Tufton review – it packs the vintage Marshall look and rocking sound into a portable design.

Marshall Stanmore

10. Best Wireless Speaker for iOS lovers: Apple HomePod

Superb sound, so-so smart speaker

Weight: 5.5 lbs (2.5kg) | Size: 6.8 x 5.6 inches (172 x 142mm) | Drivers: 7 x tweeters, 1x Woofer | Supported Connectivity: AirPlay | Ethernet: No | Aux-in: No | USB: No

Amazing sound quality

Attractive, understated design

No Bluetooth streaming

Apple Music subscription needed

If we only rated the Apple HomePod on the merits of sound performance, the HomePod would likely hold the top spot on this list. But, as a connected speaker, it has a long way to go.

Overall, it delivers rich, clear sound that will impress anyone who listens to it, and every facet of the way it’s designed and delivers audio has been well thought through. But there are still a few little bumps in there that remove some of the gloss – Siri not being able to search the web, a lack of Bluetooth streaming, or being able to control your Apple TV or iPhone directly from the speaker are omissions that many would like to have.

Once it builds out these features, we'll definitely revisit it and possibly award it a higher spot on this list. Until then, however, it's a speaker that only serves a niche audience - and even then not very well.

Apple HomePod