Linkplay unveils a new enhanced music streaming box for affordable high-end audio

Linkplay Technology has launched an upgraded version of its affordable audiophile music streaming box called the WiiM Pro Plus, which it claims to have enhanced high-resolution audio quality when using the line output or line input ports.

Linkplay's impressive WiiM Pro Music Streamer was already a great option for adding high quality streaming to your existing hi-fi setup but for a more affordable price than other hi-fi brands. Indeed, if you've poured your heart, soul and quite a lot of cash into your audiophile hi-fi setup, you're not going to want to rip it out and start again just to get the convenience of digital streaming.

And the original WiiM Pro offered a great solution to that, given that it's an excellent streamer. When we tested it with Tidal's music streaming service, we were very impressed by its performance and flexibility. We said in our review that "you literally have to spend hundreds to get a streamer that does as much" – but the Pro Plus is even better thanks to an improved ADC on the line input and a new DAC for the output.

What does the WiiM Pro Plus add to the spec?

The WiiM Pro Plus DAC is an AKM 4493SEQ DAC and the ADC is a TI Burr-Brown Audio PCM1861. The DAC supports up to 768 kHz PCM and DSD512. There's also an ultra-low noise clock, power and circuit design. According to Linkplay, that collectively means "audiophile-grade" music with enhanced audio quality.

Connectivity is very impressive. You can connect to your existing equipment via RCA, TOSLINK or co-axial cable, and there's Wi-Fi and Ethernet for network connectivity. Streaming support is particularly good, with AirPlay 2, Alexa Casting, Spotify Connect, Tidal Connect, Qobuz, Amazon Music, Tidal, Deezer, TuneIn, and iHeartRadio.

There's full Chromecast support too. Roon Ready and a parametric EQ are coming soon as part of a free update and will be updated automatically over the air. The WiiM Pro Plus also works with Alexa, Google Assistant and Siri for music selection, volume adjustments and playback control.

The WiiM Pro Plus is priced at $219 / £219, and it will go on sale later this month. So, if you don't own one of the latest best wireless speakers that have built-in streaming features, then this is a competitively priced option for upgrading your hi-fi setup to support it.