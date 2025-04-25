Elipson's new compact streaming amp looks like a brick, but kicks like a horse

Elipson Connect 2130 Xi is a powerful streaming amp and DAC

2 x 130W, capable of up to 500W peak in mono mode

AirPlay 2, Chromecast, UPnP and DLNA with Sabre ES9023 DAC

Some audio components are beautiful, with gorgeous details that make it hard to tear your eyes away. The Elipson Connect 2130 Xi amplifier, it's safe to say, is not one of them – its efforts have been put elsewhere.

The French audio brand – Elipson is France's oldest hi-fi manufacturer, and was founded in 1938 – has taken a very simple approach to the industrial design here by not really doing any of it, preferring to concentrate instead on what the amp can do rather than what it looks like. And it can do a lot.

Inside its compact casing the Connect 2130 Xi has 2 x 130W of Class D amplification in normal mode; Wi-Fi and Ethernet for streaming; line-in and RCA inputs; and a subwoofer output too. And it has AirPlay 2, Chromecast, UPnP and DLNA for local streaming playback.

This amp is aimed more at the professional installer market than the home market – which is why it lacks the visual flair of Elipson's distinctive high-end home speakers – but if you're not fussed about its looks, it delivers plenty of power for high-quality streaming.

(Image credit: Elipson)

Elipson Connect 2130 Xi: key features and pricing

The DAC inside is an ESS Sabre ES9023, delivering up to 24-bit/192kHz hi-res audio. And the Connect 2130 Xi works with all the usual streaming services – such as Qobuz and Tidal if you want to get the most from its hi-res support, plus Spotify if you, uh, don't.

The amplification has a PFC power factor correction system that Elipson says guarantees harmonic distortion of less than 0.003% and a signal to noise ratio of over 119dB.

You can run the amp in mono mode to put out 250W RMS and 500W peak (at 8 ohms), and it's compatible with 100V loudspeakers for large-space installations. The amp is also rackable for professional installations.

Get daily insight, inspiration and deals in your inbox Sign up for breaking news, reviews, opinion, top tech deals, and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Final pricing hasn't been officially disclosed at the time of writing but some UK specialist retailers are currently listing it for £659, which is very reasonable indeed, and makes it a super-interesting option for powering the beefier options among the best stereo speakers. The US price is expected to be under $700 (about AU$1,244).