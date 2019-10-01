Best gaming mouse pads 2019: the best mouse mats for gamers

Just a few years ago, the best mouse pad for gaming was just a mouse pad, maybe it had an extra slick surface or some gaming logo on it. However, these days things have changed radically. The best gaming mouse pads now feature things like RGB lighting and even wireless charging – they truly have adapted to all the demands of modern PC gamers.

It should be obvious that having a good mouse pad is essential, but if you’re already playing the best PC games on the best gaming PC with the best gaming mouse, why would you settle for anything less than the best mouse pad? Spoilers: you wouldn’t.

Loading up an online retailer will immediately make one thing clear: there are hundreds of mouse pads. And, while that does mean that it’s hard to find the best mouse pad for your needs, it also means there’s a mouse pad out there for everyone. So, whether you want to light up your desk like a Christmas Tree, or if you want a slick pad for maximum accuracy and response times, we’ve found the best gaming mouse pads you can use today.

Corsair MM600 features a low-friction surface that will boost your response times in-game. (Image Credit: Corsair)

1. Corsair MM600

The best gaming mouse pad for most users

Surface: 147.66-inches square | Size: 13.8 x 10.7 x 0.2 inches (352 x 272 x 5 mm; W x D x H)

Huge Surface space

Low-friction surface

No USB pass-through

The Corsair MM600 isn’t interested in distracting you with brightly colored lights like the MM800. Instead, it offers a great deal more versatility than its higher priced sibling. This double sided mouse pad stays secure in place with rubber stoppers on each corner so that your mouse moves – not your mouse pad. The MM600 is also made of aluminum, and features a low-friction surface that will boost your response times in-game.

SteelSeries QcK helps deliver extremely precise mouse control and a smooth glide. (Image Credit: SteelSeries)

2. SteelSeries QcK

The best budget gaming mouse pad

Surface: 133.56-inches square | Size: 12.6 x 10.6 x 0.07 inches (320 X 270 x 2mm; W x D x H)

Relatively thin (2mm)

Smooth Frictionless Surface

Budget model

Existing solely as a budget mousepad, the SteelSeries QcK does exactly what you want out of a mousepad and nothing more. The QcK’s surface material has a high thread count for extremely precise mouse control and a smooth glide. At the same time, its rubber base helps prevent it from sliding around your desk while you’re gaming. It comes in a variety of shapes and sizes and there’s even a higher end version with RGB lighting – the SteelSeries QcK Prism.

Cooler Master MP510 is made of a durable Cordura fabric that won’t fray, stain or even absorb liquid. (Image Credit: Cooler Master)

3. Cooler Master MP510

All shapes and sizes

Surface: 81.37 - 558 inches | Size: 9.8 x 8.3 x 0.11 inches (250 x 210 x 3mm; W x D x H) - 35.4 x 15.7 x 0.11 inches (900 x 400 x 3mm; W x D x H)

Glow in the dark logo

4 different sizes

No RGB

There are a lot of mouse pads out there that we love in theory, but just won’t fit our desk – either too big or entirely too small. However, the Cooler Master MP510 looks to get on top of this problem by offering 4 different sizes, from a small pad that’ll fit any desk to a giant mouse pad that will take up even the largest desk. It’s made of a durable Cordura fabric that won’t fray, stain or even absorb liquid. So, you won't have to panic when you inevitably spill your drink – except for all your other peripherals, we guess.

This product is only available in the UK as of this writing. US and Australian readers: check out a fine alternative in the SteelSeries QcK.

Razer Sphex v2 is durable and optimised for laser or optical gaming mouse control. (Image Credit: Razer)

4. Razer Sphex v2

A minimalist’s dream and ultra-thin gaming mouse pad

Surface: 140-inches square | Size: 14 x 10 x 0.02 inches (355 x 254 x 0.5 mm; W x D x H)

Super thin

Unobtrusive

No lighting

Sure, everyone loves RGB lighting, but what if you’re looking for an unobtrusive, seamless desk surface? Well, the ultra thin – less than half a millimeter in height – Razer Sphex v2 is the mouse pad for you. Despite its thin profile, the polycarbonate surface is durable and optimised for laser or optical gaming mouse control. We picked the regular size, but if you have a smaller desk, there’s a Small size variant as well.

Roccat Hiro+ helps increase your gaming accuracy and speed.(Image Credit: Roccat)

5. Roccat Hiro+

Engineered for greatness

Surface: 111.2-inches square | Size: 13.78 x 8.07 x 0.09 inches (350 x 205 x 2.5 mm; W x D x H)

Smooth mouse control

Low-friction surface

Costly for no lighting

The top of the Hiro+ is covered in a vulcanized silicone surface with a 3D structure to help increase your gaming accuracy and speed. The base has a non-slip surface for steady mouse control, and the edges have been rounded for a smoother profile. Its surface is also coated to protect from water and grime, and makes for easy cleaning.

Corsair MM1000 Qi features Qi charging. (Image Credit: Corsair)

6. Corsair MM1000 Qi

Charge your phone while you play

Surface: Micro-textured hard surface | Size: 350mm x 260mm x 5mm (W x D x H)

Great surface

Qi wireless charging

Qi charging only in specific zone

Most people think that the best gaming mouse pads are just glorified tablecloths that you move your mouse on top of. Well, until the Corsair MM1000 Qi hit the market, that was almost right. Not only is this thing one of the best gaming mouse pads, but it also features Qi charging. Launching alongside the Corsair Dark Core RGB SE, which itself features Qi compatibility, the MM1000 Qi isn’t just Corsair’s answer to the Logitech PowerPlay, it takes mouse pads to the next level.

Razer Goliathus Chroma boasts Razer's RGB implementation. (Image Credit: Razer)

7. Razer Goliathus Chroma

Soft and shiny

Surface: 140.6-inches square | Size: 13.99 x 10.05 x 0.12 inches (355 x 255 x 3 mm; W x D x H)

Razer Chroma-enabled

Gaming optimized

No USB pass-through

Let’s say you have a ton of RGB-bedecked peripherals, a keyboard, a mouse and maybe even a headset. You can’t just leave your mouse pad out of the RGB party, so you should keep an eye out for the Razer Goliathus Chroma. This illuminated mouse pad takes Razer’s expert RGB implementation and throws it into a soft gaming mouse pad that’ll let you score those headshots, and do it in style.

Corsair MM800 RGB Polaris boasts Corsair’s RGB implementation and uses a low-friction finish. (Image Credit: Corsair)

8. Corsair MM800 RGB Polaris

The ultimate mouse pad for RGB lighting enthusaists

Surface: 139.7-inches square | Size: 13.7 x 10.2 x 0.2 inches (350 x 260 x 5mm; W x D x H)

Customizable lighting

Low-friction surface

Wired connection

You simply can’t go out looking for the best mouse mat for gaming in 2019 without considering RGB. All the hottest gaming peripherals right now boast about how they can light your desk up like a Christmas tree, and the Corsair MM800 RGB Polaris is no different. On top of Corsair’s always-fantastic RGB implementation, the MM800 uses a low-friction finish that’ll allow for quick and precise tracking across its surface. And if the lighting wasn’t enough, the MM800 uses Corsair’s special CUE2 interface to sync its lighting with your other peripherals and even your PC through RGB share. It’s even available in two materials: cloth and a micro-texture surface.

Asus ROG Scabbard has a non-slip ROG red rubber base and low-friction Sheath woven surface. (Image Credit: Asus)

9. Asus ROG Scabbard

A rugged giant of a mouse pad

Surface: 613.65-inches square | Size: 35.43 x 17.32 x 0.11 inches (900 x 440 x 3 mm; W x D x H)

Gigantic

Well-tested

Might be too large for its own good

More of a ‘desk pad’ than a gaming mouse pad, the Asus ROG Scabbard is absolutely massive. It can hold your laptop or keyboard and mouse, along with any other accessories you have lying around. It has a non-slip ROG red rubber base and low-friction Sheath woven surface for maximum mouse control. Asus has even temperature tested the ROG scabbard down to -30°C – but we wouldn’t recommend gaming in sub-zero conditions, even if you’re really into overclocking.

Image Credit: MSI

10. MSI Thunderstorm

The heavy metal gaming mouse pad

Surface: 110.88-inches square | Size: 12.6 x 8.8 x 0.07 inches (320 x 225 x 2 mm; W x D x H)

Thin

Durable Aluminum make

Cold to the touch

Are other mouse pads just too soft for your gaming setup? Well, if so, you’re in luck – the MSI Thunderstorm gaming mouse pad is all metal. To be precise, this gaming mouse pad is made of an anodized, hairline-surfaced aluminum material with rubber stoppers. This textured surface is optimized for mouse control and speed, while its L shape allows it to be situated close to the keyboard. And, if that metal surface is just too real for you, you can flip it over for a micro-textured surface and the comfort of cloth.

