The best cheap gaming mouse deals for Black Friday 2019

A gaming mouse is just a gaming mouse, or so you’ve heard. The truth is there are a ton of options available when it comes to these pesky, yet necessary peripherals. We've made things easier for you by listing the best cheap gaming mouse deals that are available online from retailers like Amazon and Best Buy.

When you buy the best mouse for gaming, it’s crucial to be conscious of the price you’re paying relative to the specs and comfort that you’ll be getting from it.

You don’t need to know what ‘DPI’ or ‘CPI’ means (it’s dots per inch, by the way), but it does come in handy to know the value of 4,000 vs 16,000 of them. It also doesn’t hurt to know that a higher polling rate gives you better response times and lower latency. Matching all of these specs with the click feel and customization options that are right for you, as well as balancing a price tag alongside all these decisions can be tough. So we've gathered the best gaming mouse deals from around the internet to bring you high-quality pointers for the best price.

Whether you’re looking for a gaming mouse that’s wireless or wired, RGB or subtle, you can count on our recommendations to get you where you’re going, no matter what kinds of games you play.

The best Black Friday gaming mouse deals and prices

While there are plenty of excellent offers that you can shop below, it's never too early to start thinking about discounts during Black Friday 2019. To help you find the best deals, we've put together a Black Friday guide on everything you know about the November sale event.

Cheap gaming mouse deals:

(Image credit: Logitech)

Logitech G203 Prodigy

Best budget gaming mouse deals

Comfortable shape

Subtle design with six programmable buttons

Great price

Slightly older sensors

The G203 is part of Logitech's budget range designed to provide everyone with high quality PC gaming gear, and this mouse does just that. With up to 8,000 DPI offering a mid-range experience in 2019, and six programmable buttons for a decent amount of custom inputs this is a mid-range mouse for an excellent price. While the sensor isn't the fastest of Logitech's range, you wouldn't have guessed it as the G203's performance is as snappy and responsive as many other higher priced mice.

(Image credit: Logitech)

Logitech G402 Hyperion Fury

An oldie but goody gaming mouse deal

Fits any hand size

Incredible value

Still holds up

Max 4,000 DPI

The Logitech G402 Hyperion Fury was the Rolls Royce of gaming mouse when it first landed, and now it can be had at an awesome discount. If you want the substantial feel of one of Logitech's more high end mice but with the price tag of their budget range, this is the deal for you. The G402 is only capable of up to 4,000DPI, which puts it behind a fair few items on this list, but the eight programmable buttons mark a boost up from others at this price. It's a classic gaming mouse that has done the rounds since its release in 2014 but it still holds up today at some excellent price tags.

(Image credit: SteelSeries)

SteelSeries Sensei 310

Best ambidextrous gaming mouse deals

Light and nimble

Satisfying and fast click-feel

Programmable buttons suited to left or right hand

A little small

The Steelseries Sensei 310 is a sublime ambidextrous mouse with excellent tracking and design considerations that go beyond left / right handed players to create a smooth mechanical experience. Larger handed players may struggle with the tiny stature of this claw / tip grip wired mouse, but if you're looking for something flexible and cheap while offering a great response and tracking experience this is a great deal.

(Image credit: Corsair)

Corsair Ironclaw RGB

Best palm grip gaming mouse for larger hands

High performance for the price

Large grip size

Ergonomic design

Fairly heavy

Corsair is a trusted brand for a reason - they develop high quality gaming products at a fair price tag. While the Ironclaw may be a little heavy for some, it's a fantastically tactile gaming mouse with up to 18,000 DPI and an optical sensor. Tracking and response are sublime, and the range and placement of the customizable buttons will serve any genre well. This is one of the cheaper performance gaming mice on this list, so well worth a look if you're looking to save cash.

(Image credit: Razer)

Razer DeathAdder Elite

Best FPS gaming mouse deals

High polling rate

Max 16,000 DPI

High performance custom sensor

Less buttons than competing models

You need speed for a mouse designed for shooting and the Razer DeathAdder Elite has that in bags. The custom 5G sensor from Razer and Pixart will keep your movements fresh and lightning fast, tracking across 450 inches per second. Plus, the DeathAdder design will sit beautifully on any desk. You are limited in your button configurations, but if you're after performance on a great gaming mouse deal, you won't find much better than this.

(Image credit: Corsair)

Corsair Scimitar RGB

Best MOBA and MMO gaming mouse deals

Clicky macro buttons

Customizable design

May be small for some larger hands

Having all your powers at your fingertips can make all the difference in MMO and MOBA games, and the Corsair Scimitar RGB is among the finest multi-button gaming mice. Not only do you have 12 fully customizable macro buttons, they all also integrate mechanical key switches that ride along an adjustable rail. The Scimitar tops everything off with a 12,000 DPI sensor and four-zone RGB lighting setup.

(Image credit: Logitech)

Logitech MX Vertical

The best ergonomic gaming mouse deals

Best option for comfort

Precise and easy to use

Wireless with amazing battery

Specs lag against other gaming-focused mice

Limited configurable buttons

Extended gaming sessions can really do a number on your wrist, which is why many are turning to more ergonomically designed gaming mouse deals as opposed to the flashier RGB options. The Logitech MX Vertical may take some getting used to but it will make a hell of a difference once you do. Let's get it out the way, this is an optical mouse with a top DPI of 4,000 but that sensor is incredibly precise. If you're not looking to use your new mouse with a high octane gaming experience and want the most comfortable option on the market, look no further.

(Image credit: Logitech)

Logitech G Pro Wireless

Best wireless gaming mouse deals

Lightweight, smooth design

Logitech's most accurate sensor

Configurable hardware

48-60 hour battery

Over the $100 / £100 mark

Wireless technology often comes at a premium, but you can still find some real steals. Take for instance the Logitech G Pro, a strong combination of wireless power and affordability. You don't need to compromise on your tracking speed and response rate if you go wireless, the Logitech G Pro is capable of up to 16,000 DPI all the more improved by their HERO sensor. With a killer battery life and optional extra buttons to add to your mouse, this is a great flexible wireless mouse to start off with. Plus, its unassuming form factor will fit in with everything else you use your computer for.

(Image credit: Logitech)

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Wireless

The best all round wireless gaming mouse deals

Amazing sensors and tracking

High speed performance

Durable and comfortable design

Pricier than other competitors

This beast of a gaming mouse has seen favour from fans since its release. The Logitech G502 Lightspeed mouse is one of the best in the market right now, and if you're looking to spend a little more you can be safe in the knowledge that an upgrade won't be necessary in the near future. Aside from looking and feeling great, the wireless powerhouse brings sensors and tracking to the top of their game inside a heavily customizable shell. This is a stellar gaming mouse, and one to keep an eye on for great deals.