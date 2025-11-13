<a id="elk-09d700ed-2369-455d-a5b5-462bf13cc9bc"></a><h2 id="black-friday-starts-now">Black Friday starts now</h2><figure class="van-image-figure inline-layout" data-bordeaux-image-check id="84b53432-eb62-4d32-9f9c-262300d389d4"><div class="image-full-width-wrapper"><div class="image-widthsetter" style="max-width:1920px;"><p class="vanilla-image-block" style="padding-top:56.25%;"><img id="qYQzJdBSkW5RuuhATfACM9" name="Op3" alt="Black Friday deals 2025" src="https://cdn.mos.cms.futurecdn.net/qYQzJdBSkW5RuuhATfACM9.jpg" mos="" align="middle" fullscreen="" width="1920" height="1080" attribution="" endorsement="" class=""></p></div></div><figcaption itemprop="caption description" class=" inline-layout"><span class="credit" itemprop="copyrightHolder">(Image credit: Future)</span></figcaption></figure><p id="0c64ba9e-3192-4fd1-9db0-bf5195588653">Welcome to today's live coverage of my picks for the best early Black Friday deals. Retailers like Amazon, Best Buy, Target and Home Depot have all launched early sales, and I've been combing through offers for weeks.</p><p>I'll be highlighting my favorite offers on tech gadgets, appliances and home items from brands like Apple, Samsung, Ninja, LG, Dyson and Bissell. Black Friday deals arrive earlier every year, and are more impressive, thanks to record-low prices that are typically reserved for Black Friday proper.</p><p>Today's early deals listed in this live blog are recommended by myself and the team at TechRadar, so you can shop today's offers with confidence and know you're walking away with a genuine bargain.</p><div id="mid-article-leaderboard" class="ad-unit sm:hidden block" style="height: 100px;"></div>