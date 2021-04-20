Battlefield 6 could let you have control over which superpower you fight for

Battlefield 6 may let you choose which superpower you want to fight for, regardless of your character's nationality, according to claims by known Battlefield leaker Tom Henderson.

In response to a recent "leak" on Reddit, which claimed that Battlefield players would have their character's nationality locked, depending on whether they choose to fight for the USA or Russia, Henderson clarified that this was untrue.

According to Henderson, regardless of their character's nationality, players can choose to fight for either the USA or Russia - or both if they want.

"You're a group of individuals from fallen nations - You're free to fight to fight for which ever side you want," Henderson tweeted. "So in theory a Japanese soldier could fight for both the USA and Russia."

USA vs Russia?

This clarification follows a previous claim by Henderson that the new Battlefield will have a "revolutionary campaign" compared to previous games in the series.

Henderson claims the campaign will focus on the player and their specialist unit, allowing them to choose which superpower they fight for - with no locked allegiance.

"In Battlefield, there isn’t necessarily 'Axis and Allies' as you will be able to choose your own path," Henderson's wrote in a blog post in March. "Both the USA and Russia, who are the game's only standing superpowers, will offer to 'recruit' your specialist team and their skills throughout the campaign, which will be a valuable asset to both sides. It would also appear like this year’s campaign is a co-op experience."

Henderson also claims that the reveal trailer for Battlefield 6 won't feature gameplay or multiplayer, but that multiplayer will "feature bigger and better battles" and is described as “Battlefield 3/4 on steroids”.

Most recently, Henderson claimed that Battlefield 6 (which he claims is simply called "Battlefield") will skip PS4 and Xbox One, releasing solely on Xbox Series X/S, PS5 and PC instead.

While these rumors should be taken with a pinch of salt, Henderson's previous leaks on Battlefield 6's alleged "modern" setting were corroborated by VentureBeat journalist Jeff Grubb. Following these leaks, Henderson had his Twitter account suspended earlier this year, and much of his Battlefield YouTube content deleted, suggesting that EA may have intervened – though this isn't confirmed.

We're likely to find out more concrete details soon, as EA previously confirmed that it would reveal more on Battlefield 6 in "Spring" (between March and May). With April nearing its end, that means we're likely to hear more in the coming weeks - with a May reveal rumored.