Assassin’s Creed is taking a leap of faith onto mobile

Ubisoft may have given the Assassin’s Creed franchise a break in 2016 but it’s pushing it forcefully out of the hay bale this year with console title Assassin’s Creed: Origins and a newly announced mobile game, Assassin’s Creed Rebellion.

Assassin’s Creed Rebellion will be a free-to-play strategy game for Android and iOS, set during the Spanish Inquisition. In the game the player will be tasked with building up their own brotherhood of assassins and managing their headquarters.

Expanding headquarters will allow you to add more assassins and teach them new skills as well as craft new items and equipment. All of this will be essential as you’ll be able to then send teams of assassins out on a variety of missions, the success of which will be determined by strategic character skill combinations and how well-trained they are.

Mobile murder

Successful missions will enable you to unlock new assassins to recruit as well as key items for upgrading and crafting.

Though the game has the highly specific setting of 15th century Spain, it’ll feature more than 40 characters from across the Assassin’s Creed universe including Ezio, Shao Jun, and Machiavelli. According to Ubisoft this is because there’s “a new version of the Animus that merges the memories of several Assassins together.”

In reality it’s probably because everyone will clamor to see Ezio in the adorable Funko Pop-inspired animation the game has adopted. The franchise has never looked this adorable and we predict merchandise.

Naturally, Origins will be Ubisoft's big release for the franchise this year but if Rebellion manages to achieve similar success to Fallout's mobile tie-in Fallout Shelter it could be a big money maker.

Assassin’s Creed Rebellion doesn’t have a release date yet but Ubisoft say it’s in development with a worldwide release “coming soon” to iPhone, iPad, iPod Touch, and Android.

You can watch the game's teaser trailer below: