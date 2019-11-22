Amazon Echo Dot is just £22 as prices plummet in Black Friday sales

If you've been thinking of buying an Amazon Echo Dot, today is the day to do it: the Amazon Black Friday sales have kicked off in earnest, with the retailer slashing the prices of its smart speakers and smart displays.

Right now, you can get the 3rd-gen Amazon Echo Dot for just £22 – that's less than half price, saving you nearly £30 on the Alexa-powered smart speaker.

This impressive little smart speaker can make calls, lets you control smart home devices, and streams music - so although it may be small, it sure packs a punch.

Today's best Amazon Echo deals

Amazon Echo Dot (3rd Gen): £49.99 £22 at Amazon

The Echo Dot isn't the latest or best-sounding in the line of smart speaker products from Amazon, but it's now cheaper than ever. At £22 it's an absolute steal, and it's one of the easiest ways to get your smart home up and running.View Deal

It's not the latest iteration of the Echo Dot though; the newest version of the little smart speaker is the Echo Dot with Clock (read our Echo Dot with Clock review), which takes the third-gen Dot and adds a built-in LED clock.

Despite only launching it recently, Amazon has slashed the price of the Echo Dot with Clock for Black Friday, bringing the price down from £60 to a much more wallet-friendly £34.99.

Amazon Echo Dot with clock: £59.99 £34.99 at Amazon

The latest Echo Dot comes with a clock built into the side, and it's getting a serious discount considering this smart speaker was only released a few months ago. If you're after the very latest basic speaker from Amazon, this may be the best deal for you.View Deal

Looking for an Echo device with a screen? Amazon has also discounted its smallest smart display, the Echo Show 5 (read our Echo Show 5 review).

It features the same Alexa smart assistant as in Amazon’s other Echo devices, allowing for hands-free voice commands, so you can ask for news and weather updates, get reminders, play music, and control your smart home gadgets.

As well as that, this nifty smart display sports a touchscreen, which lets you display your own images, watch videos from online sources, and much more.

Amazon Echo Show 5: £79.99 £49.99 at Amazon

The Echo Show 5 brings you all the smarts of Amazon's Echo speakers and Alexa voice assistant, plus you get a touchscreen, so you can see the information you want as well as hearing it - the weather, your calendar, the news, recipe videos and more. And it's reduced by almost 40% for Black Friday.View Deal

Don't have room for a smart speaker in your life? The new Amazon Echo Flex could be a good way to bring Alexa's voice assistant smarts into your home, in even the tightest spaces – simply plug it in, and ask away.

Amazon Echo Flex: £24.99 £19.99 at Amazon

Want to get Amazon Alexa in all areas of your home? For those places where you don't have space for a smart speaker, you may find the Echo Flex does the job. It plugs into the wall, so you can even have Alexa answer your queries as you're walking down your corridor or in smaller rooms in your home.View Deal

Not in the UK? Check out these great Amazon Echo prices.