When can I watch Conversations with Friends on TV: time, date, streaming services

A millennial take on Jane Austen, filled with messy humans in even messier relationships? It can only be Sally Rooney's Conversations with Friends, the hotly anticipated adaptation which arrives on streaming services today. With a free Conversations with Friends live stream available on TV for those in the UK, below we breakdown the times, dates, streaming service and when you can watch all 12 episodes as they come.

While those in the US will be able to watch Conversations with Friends in its entirety on Hulu, those in the UK do benefit from watching it for free - its release is just set to be a bit more staggered.

Unlike Normal People, which was dropped online on BBC iPlayer in full, episodes of Conversations with Friends will air on the recently revived BBC Three in the coming days and weeks. Though not completely clear, this likely means episodes will arrive after their broadcast on linear TV on BBC iPlayer, with the option to watch the channel live via the platform, too.

Chronicling the salacious lives of four adults in Ireland, best friends and former lovers Frances and Bobbi meet married couple, Melissa and Nick, a writer and actor. What follows is an unexpected and intoxicating entanglement.

Want to know what time you can watch Conversations with Friends online where you are? We break it down below.

What time will episodes of Conversations with Friends air in the UK?

In the UK, episodes of Conversations with Friends will air on BBC Three before landing on BBC iPlayer.

Episode 1: May 15, 10pm BST

May 15, 10pm BST Episode 2: May 15, 10.30pm BST

May 15, 10.30pm BST Episode 3: May 16, 10pm BST

May 16, 10pm BST Episode 4: May 22, 10pm BST

May 22, 10pm BST Episode 5: May 23, 10pm BST

May 23, 10pm BST Episode 6: May 24, 10pm BST

For the remaining six episodes, while TV schedules haven't been confirmed we expect episodes 7-12 to follow a similar pattern of Sunday-Tuesday at 10pm BST over the following couple of weeks.

Watch Conversations with Friends online for FREE

The adaptation of the Sally Rooney novel will be 100% free to watch in the UK, premiering with a double bill on TV on BBC Three at 10pm BST on Sunday, May 15. Thereafter, episodes will arrive on BBC iPlayer to watch back on-demand, with the option watch a live stream of Conversations with Friends via BBC iPlayer on your devices, too. Subsequent episodes will air following the schedule above. BBC iPlayer is free to watch with a valid TV licence, and the streaming service works across a huge array of devices, including laptops, tablets, smartphones, media streaming devices like Apple TV, Amazon Fire, Chromecast and Roku, and PlayStation and Xbox consoles. Not in the UK right now? Use a VPN to watch Conversations with Friends on BBC iPlayer from anywhere. By using a VPN you can access all the services you rely on from anywhere. Plus, it’ll keep your private information secure online too.

How to watch Conversations with Friends online from outside your country

If you’re abroad when Conversations with Friends episodes drop, you won't be able to watch the show as you normally would at home thanks to annoying regional restrictions.

Luckily, there’s an easy solution. Downloading a VPN will allow you to stream it online no matter where you are. It's a simple bit of software that changes your IP address, meaning that you can access on-demand content or live TV as if you were at home.

Use a VPN to watch Conversations with Friends from anywhere

How to use a VPN

Using a VPN is as easy as one-two-three...

1. Download and install a VPN - as we say, our top choice is ExpressVPN

2. Connect to the appropriate server location - open the VPN app, hit 'choose location' and select the appropriate location (a server in the UK in this case)

3. Go to the broadcaster's stream - head to BBC iPlayer and start watching Conversations with Friends as if you were back at home

Watch Conversations with Friends on Hulu in the US

Developed by both BBC Three and Hulu, all twelve episodes will be available to stream in the US from 12.01am PT / 3.01am ET on Sunday, May 15 on Hulu. Hulu plans and prices start from just $6.99 a month with new customers able to benefit from a 30-day Hulu free trial. To get the ultimate value, though, bag the Disney Plus bundle from just $13.99 a month, which gives you Disney Plus, Hulu, and ESPN Plus all in one and provides loads of great film and TV content in addition to live sports. Of course, you can watch Conversations with Friends on nearly anything, with the Hulu app available for: Android and iOS devices, Apple TV, Chromecast, Amazon Echo Show and Fire TV devices, select smart TVs and Android TVs, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation, Xbox, Mac, PC and Roku streamers.

Watch Conversations with Friends online in Canada

Amazon Prime Video has picked up the rights to the Sally Rooney adaptation in international markets, with Conversation with Friends arriving on the platform on Monday, May 16. Much like around the world, we expect all twelve episodes to be available on-demand. New and returning customers can benefit from a 30-day free trial. Thereafter an Amazon Prime Video subscription costs AU$6.99 a month of $59 annually.

Watch Conversations with Friends online in Australia