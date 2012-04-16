How to Delete Old iPhone Backups

I’m trying to “clean house” on my Mac, and was wondering how to delete my old backed-up phones in iTunes?



There are two ways that you can delete your backed-up devices inside of iTunes. One of the easiest ways is to navigate to iTunes > Preferences > Devices, and select your backup(s) and click on the Delete Backup button. This will remove the backup files from your computer.

Deleting backups is easy in iTunes’ Preferences.

The other way to delete these backup files is by opening a Finder window, pressing Command-Shift-G, and typing this directory path: /Library/Application Support/MobileSync/Backup.

The backups are stored in your user’s Library folder structure.

In this Backup folder, you’ll see folders for the backups of your iOS devices. You can delete the backups by dragging and dropping the individual folders into the Trash.