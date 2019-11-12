The cheapest MacBook Air prices, sales, and deals for Black Friday 2019

Apple MacBook Air prices can vary greatly depending on the spec or even between certain retailers. So let us do the hard work and compare the latest options and find you the best place to get cheap MacBook Air deals for less. If you're looking for MacBook Air sales, you might also want to check out later models as they can often offer amazing savings over the latest version.

The newest entry to the Apple family is the MacBook Air 2019 which is a slight upgrade to the 2018 version, which was actually a big update compared to old models. We'll tell you all about the laptop's new features that have Apple fans excited for the Air once again.

And now that the new version is out the box, that means it's prime time to keep an eye out for cheaper MacBook Air prices on older machines. They're still great laptops and the savings compared to the newer models might be enough to tempt you to go that way, especially if some of the newer features are a bit overkill for what you need. We're therefore also keeping an eye on all the older cheap MacBook Air deals to find the best ones for you.

To keep things simple, we'll keep the vastly older MacBook Air sales out of the mix (models from 2015 and earlier). Prices we generally see nowadays are for second-hand or refurbished models and are higher than we'd recommend paying for the outdated tech. If you want to take a look at some other modern Apple laptops, the regular MacBook and MacBook Pro lines are covered and compared in our regular roundup of the best cheap MacBook prices.

The best Black Friday MacBook Air deals and prices

If your perfect cheap MacBook Air deal isn't sitting below, then you could always try the upcoming Black Friday sales. While it's not likely we'll see drastic price cuts across Apple's line of lightweight laptops, we'll be making sure you're the first to know if there is via our Black Friday deals page.

Cheap MacBook Air deals (2019 edition)

CPU: 1.6GHz dual-core Intel Core i5 | Graphics: Intel UHD Graphics 617 | RAM: 8GB – 16GB | Screen: 13.3-inch (diagonal) 2,560 x 1,600 LED-backlit True Tone display with IPS technology | Storage: 128GB – 1TB SSD | Dimensions: 11.97 x 8.36 x 0.61 inches (30.41 x 21.24 x 1.56cm; W x D x H)

The MacBook Air 2019 is only marginally different from the 2018 version which it looks set to replace. And, sales aside, the 2019 model is already a little cheaper at some stores, so it's generally worth trying to pick up this version instead. While cheap MacBook Air deals on this particular model are likely to be few and far between while it's still the shiny new toy, you may be able to find some discounts over the Black Friday shopping weekend and into the holidays.

The 2019 MacBook Air's main selling points over the 2018 model is the addition of the MacBook Pro's True Tone screen that automatically adjusts color temperatures on the screen depending on the ambient light of the room you're working in. A new third-generation Butterfly keyboard is less likely to see keys sticking or becoming unresponsive too, which has been an issue dogging multiple MacBooks in recent years.

2019 MacBook Air prices depend on the specs you load your new computer up with - ranging from 128GB storage to 256GB. It's important to check these out when scoping your MacBook Air sales to make sure you're getting what you should be paying for.

Cheap MacBook Air prices (2018 edition)

CPU: Dual-core 8th-gen i5 | Graphics: Intel UHD Graphics 617 | RAM: 8GB - 16GB | Screen: 13.3-inch Retina display (2560x1600) | Storage: 128GB – 1.5TB SSD | Touch Bar: No | Ports: 2 USB-C Thunderbolts, 3.5mm audio

The MacBook Air 2018 was the first to include the Retina screen - the excellent display from the more premium MacBook Pro models. The bezel area is 50% smaller than the previous Air and the screen supports 40% more colour with four million pixels bursting from the screen. Cheap MacBook Air deals can range in quality for this later model, as it still carries impressive specs today, so keep an eye out for cheaper sales over the next few months.

The keyboard offers four times more stability than the previous Air model for smoother typing sessions and the Force Touch trackpad has a 20% larger surface area, which makes multi-touch interactions even easier. Audio performance is enhanced, too, with 25% louder speakers with twice the bass. The three-mic array makes calls and Siri interactions even clearer too. A Touch ID sensor on the keyboard allows you to login to your laptop with touch alone and the tech can also be used to verify online purchases.

There are two Thunderbolt ports this time around, but no legacy options. If that's going to be a problem for you, then head on over to our guides for the best USB-C adapters or the best USB-C hubs. Internally, you're getting an upgraded 8th-gen dual-core processor, Intel UHD graphics and the SSDs now support larger sizes and run 60% faster.

All this improved tech and the MacBook Air is somehow 10% smaller than before and a quarter of a pound lighter. The new MacBook Air prices are starting higher than those for last year's model, but we'll compare the latest deals for you below. Prices for the new MacBook Air 2018 start at $1199 / £1199 / AU$1849 for the entry level versions. Cheap MacBook Air deals on the 2018 model are more frequent now that the 2019 version is out and about. That said, these two models are fairly similar so you may end up paying less for the 2019 instalment during MacBook Air sales.

Cheap MacBook Air prices (2017 edition)

CPU: Dual-core 5th-gen i5 - i7 | Graphics: Intel HD Graphics 6000 | RAM: 8GB - 16GB | Screen: 13.3-inch (1440 x 900) | Storage: 128GB - 512GB SSD | Touch Bar: No | Ports: 2 USB 3, 1 Thunderbolt, MagSafe 2 power, SDXC card slot, 3.5mm audio

Now two models behind, there's been no better time to keep an eye out for cheap MacBook Air prices on the 2017 model. MacBook Air sales usually come into their own from various retailers once a version gets to this age, so there are plenty of deals to be had below.

If you don't need the retina screen, which is one of the best features on the new model for us, then this super svelte MacBook Air is well worth a look. It's still rocking some powerful specs, even at the entry level pricing end of the scale. Compared to the 2015 model, you're getting double the RAM with all models coming with at least 8GB now, which depending on what sort of work you're going to use the Air for, could be plenty.

Where to find more cheap MacBook Air sales and deals

