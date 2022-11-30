How to watch Willow: stream the new adventure today

Thirty-four years after he first appeared on the big screen, Willow Ufgood is back for another dangerous quest as Willow returns for an all-new, eight-part series on Disney Plus. Serving as a sequel to the 1988 fantasy movie of the same name directed by Ron Howard and written and produced by George Lucas, the show sees Warwick Davis return in the lead role as the brave sorcerer. Here's how to watch Willow online, while saving a little money too...

Set many years after the original movie, the revival series follows Willow Ufgood on a new quest with a group of six misfit heroes played by newcomers Ruby Cruz, Erin Kellyman, Ellie Bamber, Tony Revolori, and Amar Chadha-Patel.

As with the original, the series has been shot on location in Wales, with Joanne Whalley reprising her role as Sorsha, while Howard is also in on the action once more, this time as executive producer. Christian Slater meanwhile steps in to perform a role similar to the roguish swordsman Madmartigan who was played by Val Kilmer in the original film.

Follow our guide below, which explains how to watch Willow online from anywhere.

(opens in new tab) Willow lands on Disney Plus (opens in new tab) on Wednesday, November 30 at 12am PT / 3am ET / 8am GMT / 7pm AEDT. As Disney Plus has now rolled out in North America, Europe and parts of Asia and Latin America, watching Willow is easier than ever. If you’re located in a country where Disney Plus is available, you just need to head to the Disney Plus website (opens in new tab) and sign up for the service to watch. In addition to being the exclusive home of Willow Disney’s huge back catalog, Disney Plus also gives you access to the entire Star Wars canon including Andor (opens in new tab), plus all things Pixar and National Geographic. A Disney Plus subscription also unlocks everything Marvel, including Moon Knight, She-Hulk, the Avengers films and movies like Thor: Love and Thunder, all for just $7.99/£7.99/AU$11.99 a month (opens in new tab).

The Disney Bundle gets you Disney Plus plus live sports and unmissable Originals through ESPN+ and Hulu as well. That's three streaming services all for $13.99.

How to save money on Disney+

While there's no longer a Disney Plus free trial to speak of, the Disney Plus price offers great value and is already cheaper than competing streaming services like Netflix. Yet you can get more bang for your buck when you sign up for an annual subscription and get 15% off the monthly price. Yes, you have to splash a wad of cash initially, but with so much content to get stuck into, we very much doubt you'll run out of things to watch before your year is up. You're looking at $79.99/£79.90/AU$119.99 for a 12-month membership (opens in new tab).

If your interests are farther reaching (and you're in the US), then we'd seriously recommend the fantastic value Disney Plus bundle package. It adds Hulu and ESPN Plus to your subscription price, with the Hulu element opening up a world of more adult-focused content, including Hulu Originals like Candy, Conversations with Friends, the Hellraiser reboot and Nine Perfect Strangers. Meanwhile, ESPN Plus brings tonnes of exclusive live sport, highlights and documentaries. The combined bundle costs just $13.99 per month (opens in new tab).

What else should I know about Disney+?

Willow is the latest in a string exciting new releases exclusive to Disney Plus, including Andor, Obi-Wan Kenobi and She-Hulk: Attorney At Law. And there's plenty more where those came from, with The Mandalorian season 3 and the much anticipated Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special

You'll also find National Geographic documentaries, Disney and Pixar classics, the entire Star Wars saga and every season of The Simpsons.

Star on Disney Plus, meanwhile, has seen the amount of content available through Disney Plus more than double, with a particular eye to more grown-up shows. Some of the best Star on Disney Plus shows include The Dropout, Snowfall, Only Murders in the Building, and Dopesick. And parents won’t have to worry about their kids accidentally seeing inappropriate content, as Star includes a slew of parental control features to ensure the service stays as family-friendly as ever.

Star on Disney Plus is available in the UK, most of Europe, and other select markets like Australia and New Zealand - but not in the US, where the media giant's Hulu service already has very similar ground covered.

So, what devices can you watch Disney Plus on? The streaming service has apps for iOS and Android (of course) and is available to watch online via the likes of Amazon Fire TV Stick, PS4, Xbox One and Roku streaming devices.