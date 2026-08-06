I just gave this stick vacuum 5 stars and now it's half off — get the Samsung Jet 95S for just AU$399

It's been a day since I published my Samsung Jet 95S review and, as I mentioned, this cordless vacuum cleaner is full of surprises. From its unimposing size to being lighter than some of its competition, to even fully harnessing its excellent 280AW of suction, the Jet 95S is very easy to recommend even at full price.

But why would you do that when you can pick it up for 50% off? That's right: the Samsung Jet 95S, which is already good value at AU$799, is now discounted to just AU$399 at JB Hi-Fi.

That's a very budget price and excellent bang for your hard-earned buck to spend on a vacuum cleaner that I gave a full five stars to — and I've been reviewing vacuum cleaners for nearly a decade and have rarely done so. The Jet 95S is now my pick of the best vacuum cleaner in Australia.

Save 50% (AU$400) Samsung Jet 95S: was AU$799 now AU$399 at JB Hi-Fi Samsung has only slashed the price by AU$100, and no other retailer is currently matching JB Hi-Fi's half-price offer, making this the best vacuum cleaner deal I've seen in a very long time. That's more so because I can't fault this stick vac for anything — not its performance, its attachments or even its full price.

It may not have self-emptying like many a Shark vacuum cleaner or may not be looker like some of its Dyson counterparts, but what the Samsung Jet 95S has in spades is performance.

As I said in my review, it's in the same league as the Dyson Gen5detect Absolute with 280AW of suction, but it manages to outperform its competition thanks to four suction modes, with the Jet setting so darn powerful, I found 100% hair pickup from a rather dirty mid-pile carpet.

In fact, the Jet 95S aced all my tests in just its Mid suction setting, which is the second level up from Min (aka minimum, of course), and found it performed better than Dyson's Auto mode — albeit just barely.

I'm even a big fan of the Flex Tool that ships with the Jet 95S, which helped me get to awkward corners and high up on ceilings to clean behind my sofa and even an air-conditioning vent that's 90º to my ceiling. The other two accessories are stock standard, but you do get a Pet Tool+ attachment that's good at picking up small and thin strands from upholstery, bedding and all kinds of floor types.

(Image credit: Sharmishta Sarkar / TechRadar)

The Slim LED floorhead has a very bright headlight that doesn't highlight dust particles like Dyson's Fluffy Optic does, but at least it lets you see under the bed or other low-lying furniture where light doesn't typically penetrate. This floorhead is only for hard floors though.

The all-round useful floorhead is the Jet Dual Brush+ that I found a little difficult to manoeuvre around the house, even on hard floors, but the Samsung vacuum isn't as heavy as some other models, so exerting a little extra energy is doable here. The clean you get from this floorhead, though, is exceptional, and I found no tangling of long hair strands during my testing.

I even love the fact that the wand is expandable, unlike Dyson.

Honestly, for a fraction of the Gen5detect's price, you're getting the same suction power and excellent cleaning performance, in a package that's easy to use and store. It's an absolute steal at just AU$399!