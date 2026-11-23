If you want to make a delicious coffee at home without any complexity or hassle, then do I have a deal for you. Right now, the Lavazza A Modo Mio Smeg pod coffee machine is £124.50 (was £249) at Lavazza, and the Lavazza MilkEasy Plus milk frother is £49 (was £68.85) at Amazon.

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I use both of these products every day at home, and I couldn't recommend them enough — especially with such heavy discounts. Despite being a pod coffee machine, the Lavazza A Modo Mio Smeg produces espresso that tastes far more rich and refined than you may expect, and the easy-to-use Lavazza MilkEasy Plus compliments it perfectly, producing thick and creamy foam for both hot and cold drinks.

With both of these deals, you'll have a simple yet spectacular coffee setup ready made — so why not scroll down and check out these blinding Black Friday bargains in more detail.

Today's best Lavazza A Modo Mio Smeg and Lavazza MilkEasy Plus deals

Save 50% (£124.50) Lavazza A Modo Mio Smeg: was £249 now £124.50 at lavazza.co.uk The Lavazza A Modo Mio Smeg pod coffee machine is an exceptional performer, supplying great-tasting espresso in seconds. It's also incredibly easy to use and clean, stays relatively quiet in operation, and will look super-stylish on your kitchen counter. This deal on Lavazza's own digital store takes the machine down to half price, and also bundles in some free A Modo Mio Qualità Rossa pods — what's not to love?

Save 29% (£19.85) Lavazza MilkEasy Plus: was £68.85 now £49 at Amazon Easy to operate, easy to clean, and easy to love. That sums up the Lavazza MilkEasy Plus, which has been my go-to milk frother for some time now. It can whip up hot milk, foamed milk, and either hot or cold cappuccino foam, and I've consistently got great results with either dairy or plant-based milks. At less than £50, this frother is a must-buy.

After months of home use, both of these products continue to impress me each day. Both products are built to a great standard and compliment each other perfectly on both a functional and aesthetic level — my kitchen has genuinely never looked so chic.

The Lavazza A Modo Mio Smeg probably has the most seamless controls I've seen on a pod machine — a couple of button presses is all I need for a speedy espresso. And when pods are used, they fall into a tray which makes binning or composting them extremely easy. The 900ml water tank also means you can have multiple coffees per day without needing to refill all too often.

Meanwhile, the Lavazza MilkEasy Plus is one of the best value-for-money options on the market. Sure, it's not the best for latte art or anything, but its creamy, textured results keep me coming back for more each morning. And its basic backlit button controls make it seamless to operate too.

So, if you want a pod machine that doesn't skimp on quality, plus a great yet affordable milk frother for less than £175, these deals aren't to be missed.

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