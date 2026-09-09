The Breville Barista Express produces “consistently great espresso” — and it’s now dipped under AU$600

If you’re truly serious about coffee in Australia and looking to introduce a coffee maker into your kitchen, then Breville is a brand you’re likely to consider.

It’s easy to see why — not only is Breville a regular feature in my guide to the best coffee machines in Australia, but it also makes reliable, easy-to-master machines that, most importantly, brew a great cuppa.

The Barista Express is one such machine, and while it is a few years old now, it’s still an easy recommendation, especially now that it’s available for AU$595 on Amazon.

Save 17% (AU$124) Breville Barista Express (Charcoal): was AU$719 now AU$595 at Amazon The Breville Barista Express might require a bit of trial and error to dial in the perfect settings, but it educates you as to what makes a perfect brew. Plus, once the optimal settings are found, you’re rewarded with a delicious espresso time after time.

The Breville Barista Express has all the necessities of a great coffee machine: an integrated grinder, adjustable settings — grind size, dosage and water volume — and a powerful steam wand for texturising milk, whether it’s dairy or non-dairy. There’s no assisted tamping as you’ll find in the Barista Express Impress, for example, but a manual tamper is provided, along with single-wall and double-wall baskets, along with a razor tool for levelling ground coffee in the portafilter.

However, while Breville might provide all the tools you need for a great coffee, our Breville Barista Express review does admit that it can take a bit of time to find the best settings for the beans you use and for your personal preference. This does mean you’ll need to sacrifice a few espresso shots, but the results are more than worth it.

What’s more, the Barista Express is a relatively compact coffee machine that should cause little issue in even smaller kitchens, and it’s eligible for Breville’s free Barista Gift Pack promotion, which includes a 1kg bag of coffee beans and a Bean Keeper canister to keep them fresher for longer.

The AU$595 price on Amazon only applies to the Charcoal model, while other colours cost at least AU$100 more. Do note that Amazon has a list price of AU$999, which was the case when the machine launched in 2022, but Breville has since revised it to AU$719.

Want more suggestions?

The Breville Barista Express isn’t the only talented espresso machine with a discount on Amazon right now. Other options include the unique Philips Baristina and Philips LatteGo 4400 Series, both of which I’ve spoken highly about before.

Here are some other standout deals for you to consider: