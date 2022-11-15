Samsung's best budget tablet is down to its cheapest ever price for Black Friday

Looking for a cheap tablet? The Samsung Galaxy Tab A8 is now available for its cheapest ever price in the early Black Friday deals in both the US and the UK. The budget-friendly tablet has been slashed to just $139 at Walmart (opens in new tab), while folks across the Atlantic can apply a £60 voucher at Amazon to drop it to £159 (opens in new tab).

This is a record-low deal for the device, which makes it the best-value tablet priced at under $200 / £200. Granted, the Samsung Galaxy Tab A8 doesn't match the power of the best tablets like the latest Galaxy Tab S8 and Apple iPad 10.2 but these cost at least twice as much for even the most basic models. And while some Fire tablets are cheaper, these devices are locked into the Amazon ecosystem.

So, for light use, web browsing, media streaming, and a little gaming, we think this Galaxy Tab A8 really is one of the best cheap tablets available right now. And now it's an even better buy thanks to these early Black Friday sales and Walmart and Amazon.

Today's best Samsung Galaxy Tab A8 deals

Samsung Galaxy Tab A8: was $199 now $139 at Walmart

Walmart has the Galaxy Tab A8 for its cheapest price ever. It's one of the best budget tablets you can buy today, with a wide 10.5-inch screen, 32GB of storage, and 13 hours of battery life. The Octa-core processor and 4GB of RAM ensure good performance for everyday tasks if you need an inexpensive slate for web browsing, media streaming and some light gaming.

Samsung Galaxy Tab A8: was £219 now £159 at Amazon

Folks in the UK don't miss out on an excellent price for the Samsung Galaxy Tab A8 either. Simply tick the box to apply the voucher and get £60 off the price of the budget tablet at Amazon. That's a return to the lowest price ever with this discount and a good cheap tablet to snag before Black Friday.

The Samsung Galaxy Tab A8 is positioned as an affordable entry-level tablet for general everyday use. Even though it's a cheap option, it still sports a wide 10.5-inch screen that can display media in full HD, plus the Octa-core processor and 4GB of RAM ensure solid performance. The battery life impresses, too, with up to 13 hours on a single charge. Today's discounted model comes with 32GB of in-built storage – which is, admittedly, somewhat restrictive – but it can be easily expanded with a microSD card.

What should you do if you think you'd prefer to have a tablet with more power behind it? Well, we've gathered up the latest Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 deals and today's top iPad deals for you to browse through.