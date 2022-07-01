Helix Mattress launches best-ever 4th of July sale with $400 off

Helix Sleep is celebrating July 4th with some of the best savings we’ve seen recently on its boxed mattresses. As of today you can save up to $400 and get two free Dream Pillows (opens in new tab) at Helix. This is a fantastic 4th of July mattress sale for getting the cheapest prices on some of America’s most sought-after beds.

If you’re a side sleeper, you can now save up to $200 on the Helix Midnight (opens in new tab), which features highly in our best mattress guide as a superb hybrid for pressure relief across your shoulders, knees and hips. A queen size Midnight is on sale for $1,049 (was $1,199) when you use the code 4JULWKND150. You also get for free two of the brand’s best pillows in either standard or king size.

There are six different codes to use in this mattress sale, with discounts ranging from $150 off orders worth $600 or more, to $400 off when you spend $2,950. We highly recommend the Midnight because it’s a superb hybrid mattress for the money. It comes on a 100-night trial and you get a 10 year warranty on it too.

(opens in new tab) Helix Midnight Mattress: from $799 $649 at Helix Sleep (opens in new tab)

Save up to $200 - This hybrid mattress is tailor-made for side sleepers and uses a mix of foam and coils to deliver better pressure relief to your shoulders, hips and knees as you sleep on your side. It’s breathable too, and you can upgrade it (as a cost) with a GlacioTex Cooling Cover - a good option for hot sleepers. In the sale a queen size costs $1,049 (was $1,199) when you use the code 4JULWKND150.

Helix Sleep also makes a premium version of the Helix Midnight, called the Midnight Luxe. This one offers higher levels of pressure relief and is made with more superior materials, including a quilted pillow top made with breathable TENCEL. Again, you can choose the cooling upgrade if you overheat at night.

Both versions of the US-made Helix Midnight are designed to relieve pressure points for side sleepers who toss and turn throughout the night. And because it’s a medium-firm bed, this hybrid memory foam mattress should suit most body weights and types.

You’ll get free shipping to your door, with 100 nights to sleep on the Helix Mattress at home to ensure it’s the right choice for your sleep. If you don’t have the budget for a new bed but need more comfort during sleep, also take a look at our best mattress toppers guide as many are on sale this weekend too.