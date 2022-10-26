Black Friday comes early at Emma: flash sale gets you 60% off mattresses

If you're in the market for a new mattress and want to save a whole lot of money at the same time, Emma has just pulled the trigger on its early bird Black Friday flash sale (opens in new tab), and it's one you won't want to miss.

Emma's one of the biggest names in the mattress business right now, and sits right at the top of our best mattress guide with the ever-popular Emma Original mattress (find out more about it in our Emma Mattress review). And in the Emma flash sale, you can get a brand new Emma Original at 50% off, which means you can have a single for £249.50 rather than £499, while a double will cost you just £379.50, instead of the full £759.

It gets better, though. If you've been hankering after Emma's hybrid Premium Mattress, that's currently available with up to 57% off, so a single will cost you £359.55, down from £799, and a double can be yours for £494.55 rather than £1,099. (We usually start seeing Black Friday mattress deals dropping around mid-November, but this Emma mattress sale has kicked things off earlier than usual.)

There's more to this sale than mattresses, though; the biggest savings are to be had on bundles, with 60% off bundles including its Storage Bundle combining a Premium mattress, divan bed, pillow and mattress protector, as well as its Comfort Bundle and Natural Wood bundle, both of them including a Premium mattress, bed, pillows and mattress protector.

There are also some great offers on mattress toppers, bedding, beds and more. Time is of the essence, however; this Emma sale (opens in new tab) ends at midnight on Thursday, so whether you're just after a mattress or an entire bed, don't hang about.