Save $200 on a Sony 55-Inch 4K Smart TV at Amazon's Cyber Monday sale

Amazon has kicked off its Cyber Monday 2018 deals, and the tech giant has slashed prices on hundreds of products in every department.



We've gone through all the Cyber Monday savings to show you the deals that matter the most. You'll find discounts on TVs, tablets, smart home devices, headphones, kitchen gadgets and more.



One of the top Cyber Monday TV deals is the Sony 55-Inch 4K Smart TV that's on sale for $1,098. That's a $200 price drop, and the best price we've seen for this Amazon's Choice 4K TV.

Shop more of Amazon's top Cyber Monday deals below.

Cyber Monday Deals: Live

Roku Streaming Stick $49.99 $29.99 at Amazon

The Roku Streaming Player allows you access to over 500,000 movies and TV episodes. The easy-to-use Roku Ultra is $20 off and the best price we've seen for this streaming device.View Deal