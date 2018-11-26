Save $200 on a Sony 55-Inch 4K Smart TV at Amazon's Cyber Monday sale

Amazon has kicked off its Cyber Monday 2018 deals, and the tech giant has slashed prices on hundreds of products in every department.
We've gone through all the Cyber Monday savings to show you the deals that matter the most. You'll find discounts on TVs, tablets, smart home devices, headphones, kitchen gadgets and more.
One of the top Cyber Monday TV deals is the Sony 55-Inch 4K Smart TV that's on sale for $1,098. That's a $200 price drop, and the best price we've seen for this Amazon's Choice 4K TV.
Sony 55-Inch 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV
$1,298 $1,098 at Amazon
Sony's newest quantum dot 4K TV (the XBR55X900F) is on sale for $1,098 at Amazon. That's a $200 discount, and the best price we've seen for this smart TV. View Deal
Shop more of Amazon's top Cyber Monday deals below.
Cyber Monday Deals: Live
Echo Dot (3rd Gen) and Philips Hue Bulb Starter Kit
$119.98 $69.99 at Amazon
Get the Echo Dot (3rd Gen) and two Phillips Hue smart bulbs that you can control with Alexa for only $69.99 at Amazon. That's a $50 discount for this limited-time bundle deal.View Deal
Ring Video Doorbell 2 with Echo Dot (3rd Gen)
$248.99 $139 at Amazon
Amazon has the Ring Video Doorbell 2 and Echo Dot (3rd Gen) for only $139 this Black Friday. That's a $110 discount if you were to buy each device separately. View Deal
Bose SoundLink Wireless Headphones
$279 $199 at Amazon
The top-rated Bose SoundLink around-the-ear headphones are on sale for $199 at Amazon. That's an $80 discount and the lowest price we've seen for these wireless headphones.View Deal
Marshall Kilburn Portable Bluetooth Speaker
$149.99 $299.99 at Amazon
Today only the Marshall Kilburn Portable Speaker is on sale for $149.99. That's a $150 discount and the best price we've seen for this vintage-inspired Bluetooth speaker.View Deal
Fitbit Charge 3 Fitness Activity Tracker
$149.95 $119.95 at Amazon
A great gift idea, the Fitbit Charge 3 is $30 off at Amazon. Thats the lowest price we've seen for this top-selling fitness activity tracker. View Deal
Insignia 39-inch 1080p Full HD Smart LED TV
$250 $189.99 at Amazon
You can get the Insignia 39-inch Full HD TV for only $189.99 at Amazon. That's a $60 discount for the Fire TV that allows you to enjoy thousands of channels, apps, and Alexa skills.View Deal
Toshiba 50-inch 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV
$400 $299.99 at Amazon
Save $100 on the 50-inch Toshiba Fire TV at Amazon. A great price for a 50-inch 4K TV, this Amazon Choice Fire TV allows you to stream thousands of channels, movies and apps.View Deal
Fire TV Stick:
$39.99 $24.99 at Amazon
Turn any screen into a smart TV with this incredibly affordable streaming stick that's only $24.99 at Amazon.View Deal
Fire TV Stick 4K with all-new Alexa Voice Remote
$49.99 $34.99 at Amazon
The best-selling 4K HDR streaming stick is $15 off for Cyber Monday Week at Amazon. View Deal
Fire TV Cube:
$119.99 $59.99 at Amazon
Get the ultimate 4K HDR streaming box for 50% off. You can get this hands-free streaming media player for only $59.99 at Amazon.View Deal
Roku Streaming Stick
$49.99 $29.99 at Amazon
The Roku Streaming Player allows you access to over 500,000 movies and TV episodes. The easy-to-use Roku Ultra is $20 off and the best price we've seen for this streaming device.View Deal
All-new Echo Dot (3rd Gen)
$49.99 $24.00 at Amazon
The newest Echo Dot is 52% off and only $24 for Cyber Monday at Amazon.View Deal
Fire HD 10 Tablet:
$149.99 $99.99 at Amazon
Get the adult version of Amazon's 10-inch tablet with a $50 discount this Cyber Monday season.View Deal
AncestryDNA: Genetic Testing Ethnicity
$99 $49 at Amazon
Today only you can get the AncestryDNA Testing Kit for 50% off at Amazon. The best-selling DNA Kit can estimate your origins to more than 350 regions around the world. View Deal
Anova Culinary Sous Vide Precision Cooker
$199 $99 at Amazon
The best-selling Anova Precision Cooker lets you master the hottest cooking trend, sous vide. It's currently on sale for only $99 at Amazon.View Deal
Instant Pot 6 Quart Pressure Cooker
$149.95 $89.95 at Amazon
The popular Instant Pot 6 Qt Pressure Cooker is $60 off at Amazon. That's the best price we've seen for this smart Wi-Fi multi-use programmable pressure cooker.View Deal