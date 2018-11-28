Cyber Monday 2018: 10 great TV deals still available

If you're in the market for a new TV and didn't grab one during Black Friday or Cyber Monday, then you've come to the right place.
We've found fantastic deals that are still available from top brands including Samsung, Vizio and Sharp.
The top deals we've spotted include the Sceptre 32-inch TV for $89.99, the Insignia 39-inch Smart TV for $189.99, and the Samsung 58-inch 4K Smart TV for $548.
If you want something even bigger, Walmart is offering the Sharp 65-inch Class 4K TV for $519.99 – that's a $180 discount, and an excellent price for a 65-inch 4K HDR TV. Read on for our pick of the deals…
Sharp 65-inch Class 4K Ultra HD TV
$699.99 $519.99 at Walmart
The Sharp 65-inch 4K TV is currently on sale at Walmart for $519.99. The Ultra HD TV features built-in software that enhances darker and brighter areas on the screen for a high-quality viewing experience.View Deal
Scroll down to shop more of our Cyber Monday TV deals.
Cyber Monday TV deals: still available
Toshiba 32-inch HD Smart LED TV
$180 $129.99 at Amazon
If you're looking for a budget smart TV, this is a great option. You can get the Toshiba 32-inch Fire TV for only $129.99 at Amazon. View Deal
Sceptre 32-inch Class HD LED TV
$179.99 $89.99 at Walmart
The Sceptre 32-inch TV is on sale at Walmart for only $89.99. That's a great deal if you're looking for TV under $100.View Deal
Insignia 39-inch 1080p Full HD Smart LED TV
$250 $189.99 at Amazon
You can get the Insignia 39-inch Full HD TV for only $189.99 at Amazon. That's a $60 discount – and you get Amazon's Fire TV built in, allowing you to enjoy thousands of channels, apps, and Alexa skills.View Deal
Samsung 50-inch Class 4K Ultra HD Smart TV
$749.99 $417.99 at Walmart
You can get the Samsung 50-inch TV for $417.99 right now at Walmart. That's a $332 discount, and the best price we've seen for this Ultra HD Smart TV.View Deal
Toshiba 50-inch 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV
$400 $299.99 at Amazon
Save $100 on the 50-inch Toshiba Fire TV at Amazon. It's a great price for a 50-inch 4K TV, and this Amazon Fire TV edition allows you to stream thousands of channels, movies, and apps.View Deal
Vizio 55-inch 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV
$478 $418 at Walmart
Get the Vizio 55-inch 4K Ultra HD for $60 off at Walmart. That's a fantastic price for a 55-inch 4K TV with smart capabilities.View Deal
Sharp 55-inch Class 4K Ultra HD Smart TV
$499.99 $399.99 at Walmart
Save $100 on the Sharp 55-inch 4K Smart TV at Walmart. It features smart capabilities that can be controlled via Amazon's Alexa, and rich picture quality, with four times the pixel resolution of Full HD. View Deal
Samsung 58-inch 4K Ultra HD Smart TV
$649.99 $547.99 at Walmart
Get the 58-inch Samsung 4K TV for only $548 at Walmart during Cyber Week. That's a $100 discount for this smart TV that offers a crisp, clear picture that's 4x the resolution of Full HD.View Deal
Vizio 60-inch 4K TV with HDR
$698 $598 at Walmart
You can save $100 on this Vizio 60-inch 4K TV with HDR. This is a great deal if you're looking for a large-screen 4K TV under $600.View Deal