Cyber Monday 2018: 10 great TV deals still available

If you're in the market for a new TV and didn't grab one during Black Friday or Cyber Monday, then you've come to the right place.



We've found fantastic deals that are still available from top brands including Samsung, Vizio and Sharp.



The top deals we've spotted include the Sceptre 32-inch TV for $89.99, the Insignia 39-inch Smart TV for $189.99, and the Samsung 58-inch 4K Smart TV for $548.



If you want something even bigger, Walmart is offering the Sharp 65-inch Class 4K TV for $519.99 – that's a $180 discount, and an excellent price for a 65-inch 4K HDR TV. Read on for our pick of the deals…

Sharp 65-inch Class 4K Ultra HD TV $699.99 $519.99 at Walmart

The Sharp 65-inch 4K TV is currently on sale at Walmart for $519.99. The Ultra HD TV features built-in software that enhances darker and brighter areas on the screen for a high-quality viewing experience.View Deal

Scroll down to shop more of our Cyber Monday TV deals.

Cyber Monday TV deals: still available