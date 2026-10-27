What sorcery is this? Telstra actually has some excellent NBN deals

As a lover of all things NBN, I’m no stranger to the latest internet deals in Australia. More often than not, it’s the same handful of internet service providers that jostle for my top recommendation — those being Exetel, Kogan Internet, Superloop and Spintel, to name a few. One provider that, if my memory serves correctly, has never popped up on my radar is Telstra.

Yes, despite dominating the NBN landscape with a 35.2% market share, Telstra isn’t exactly known for its affordability. In actuality, the nation’s flagship telco is often the most expensive of the 30 or so providers I monitor on a regular basis.

Imagine my surprise when I learned that Telstra, of all companies, had actual deals on its NBN lineup, with up to AU$240 in savings over six months! And while they still don’t offer the cheapest NBN plans, they’re still worth shouting about if you’re in the market for a new NBN plan.

What’s more, Belong, a generally more affordable NBN provider 100% owned by Telstra, also has some attractive deals right now, including laying claim to the cheapest introductory cost on the NBN 100/500 tier at AU$59/m.

Do note that the most affordable Telstra NBN plans require you to BYO modem. If you want a Telstra Smart Modem 4, you’ll not only need to pay more each month, but you’ll also need to pay any remaining device payments if you cancel your plan within 24 months. Alternatively, you can buy the Telstra modem for a one-off fee of AU$360. However, for that money, I would recommend seeking out one of the best mesh Wi-Fi systems in Australia instead.

Telstra Premium | 500Mbps TES | AU$69/m (first 6 months, then AU$99/m) Shaving AU$30 off each month for the first six months, Telstra’s NBN 500 becomes a lot more attractive. Yes, it’s possible to spend less, but the fact that it comes in under the current average introductory cost of AU$74 is something to take notice of. Plus, the ongoing cost of AU$99 is roughly on par with the AU$95 average. • AU$69 minimum cost

• AU$1,008 first year cost

• AU$1,188 ongoing yearly cost

Belong NBN Fast | 500Mbps TES | AU$59/m (first 6 months, then AU$95/m) Alternatively, for AU$10 less each month for the first half-year, you can get Belong’s NBN 500 plan. This is the current cheapest introductory cost of any provider, and it even includes a free SIM card to access the Telstra Wholesale network, loaded with AU$80 credit. • AU$59 minimum cost

• AU$924 first year cost

• AU$1,140 ongoing yearly cost

Belong NBN Standard | 50Mbps TES | AU$55/m (first 6 months, then AU$91/m) The other speed tier where Belong claims the cheapest introductory cost is NBN 50, making it a tempting proposition for anyone who can comfortably get by with a slower connection. Of course, for just AU$4 more you could get the NBN 500 plan above (or NBN 100 if that’s the maximum available to you), which only highlights how much of a good deal it is. • AU$55 minimum cost

• AU$876 first year cost

• AU$1,092 ongoing yearly cost

Telstra vs Belong: what’s the difference?

Belong is 100% owned by Telstra and is a lower-cost alternative to the flagship brand. To offer more affordable mobile and NBN plans compared to Telstra, it makes some compromises where features and network coverage are concerned.

In the case of mobile, Belong uses the Telstra Wholesale Network, which is said to cover around 98.8% of the population, compared to the full Telstra network that enjoys 99.7% coverage.

In the case of NBN, however, both providers use the same underlying fixed-line network, so coverage isn't a differentiating factor. Actual speeds can still vary between providers, depending on how much capacity they have available and how their networks are managed, particularly during busier periods. However, there's no guarantee Telstra will deliver faster speeds than Belong on an equivalent plan.

Belong keeps its costs lower by making some trade-offs, including giving customers the option to bring their own modem or purchase one separately. In either case, there’s no option for installation help. Telstra also supports BYO modems, but offers its own Smart Modem with 4G backup, a feature Belong doesn't provide.

There are also some differences with technical support. Telstra offers 24/7 phone support and live chat, and has physical stores. Belong works on a digital-only basis, with support limited to online chat or messages via the website or app. There is limited phone support should you need it.