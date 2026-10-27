Poseidon Aerospace's 50-foot drone carries 4,000 pounds of cargo without an onboard pilot or cockpit

Remote operators control Egret through cameras and aircraft flight controls

Former Amazon and Lockheed Martin engineers are developing the autonomous aircraft

Poseidon Aerospace is developing Egret, an autonomous cargo aircraft with a 50-foot wingspan designed to transport substantial loads without carrying a human pilot onboard.

The drone can accommodate up to 4,000 pounds of freight, with its internal space dedicated to cargo rather than conventional flight controls and cockpit equipment.

The company is building the aircraft to reduce freight transportation costs, although its upcoming test flights will provide important evidence about its operational capabilities.

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Egret prioritises cargo over cockpit space

Egret is being developed by David Zagaynov, a former Amazon engineer specialising in logistics, and Parker Tenney, a mechanical engineering graduate who previously worked at Lockheed Martin.

Unlike conventional freight aircraft adapted from passenger or piloted designs, Egret was conceived around transporting goods without requiring an onboard human operator.

Company co-founder David Zagaynov describes the concept as an airborne equivalent of trucking, with autonomous flight intended to move shipments between locations economically.

“Yeah, so we're building the autonomous trucks of the sky to be able to move things as cheaply as possible from point A to point B,” he said.

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Removing the cockpit frees internal volume and reduces weight associated with accommodating a pilot, allowing the aircraft's structure to focus primarily on carrying freight.

Its development follows earlier experimental aircraft, including V0, the company's prototype, which required multiple redesigns before completing a successful flight during testing.

Poseidon subsequently developed Seagull, a quarter-scale prototype of its Heron aircraft, designed to operate on water using a lightweight carbon-fibre structure.

The company has also used Seagull in demonstrations involving customers and organisations, including the Department of War, the Navy and Special Operations Command.

Remote controls replace the onboard pilot

Although Egret has no cockpit for a human pilot, the aircraft is not intended to operate without human oversight during its initial testing and control procedures.

Poseidon's ground control station allows a remote operator to manage flight using live camera feeds and controls for throttle, flaps, rudders, and other flight surfaces.

This arrangement separates the pilot from the aircraft, enabling remote operation while retaining human control over critical flight functions during testing.

The approach still requires successful validation of flight control, communications, and aircraft reliability before the company can establish how the system performs under operational conditions.

Poseidon expects Egret to undergo testing in Oregon, where Zagaynov says it will become the largest cargo drone flown in the United States.

Poseidon has raised $60 million in a Series A financing round led by TQ Ventures, which will fund its autonomous aviation development.

However, the available information does not specify Egret's range, cruising speed, fuel consumption, or operating costs, meaning its potential freight efficiency remains unknown.

Via TQ Ventures

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