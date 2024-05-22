The Dell XPS 13 is the best ultrabook around and it's down to a record-low price

The best Ultrabook for most people, the XPS 13, is now available at Dell for only $699 (was $999). This is the lowest price we've ever seen for a Dell XPS 13 with a Core i7 processor. If you want to save an extra $100, then you can go for the Core i5 version, but in my opinion, the superior processor is well worth the extra money. This deal comes ahead of the Memorial Day sales event, where you can get discounts on some of the best laptops of 2024

Alongside an incredible processor, it also has a gorgeous 13.4-inch FHD+ (1920x1200) display. The additional height is perfect for professionals or students working on documents or browsing the web. The InfinityEdge really helps to make this screen stand out from the rest.

Dell XPS 13 Laptop: was $999.99 now $699.99 at Dell

One of the best ultrabooks around at the moment has been discounted by nearly a third. You'll still benefit from the same 12th Gen Intel® Core™ i7 CPU, Intel® Iris® Xe GPU, and 8 GB of RAM. The 13.4-inch display is FHD+ (1920x1200) and comes with Anti-Glare technology. If you're looking for a laptop ahead of a new venture or for college, then there's no better deal around at the moment.

In our Dell XPS 13 Laptop Review we found it to be "a fantastic laptop for everyday use at a great price." Considering it now has $300 of the RRP, that great price is now better than ever before. It's portability is one of the best things about this laptop. A weight of 2.59 lb (1.17 kg) means this device can easily be transported on a daily commute or onto campus.

The performance of the XPS 13 is outstanding for everyday use and productivity work. This makes it one of the best thin and light laptops for professionals who find themselves constantly on the go. Two USB-C Thunderbolt 4 ports can be used to connect a wide range of devices but if you want backwards compatibility, then you'll need a dock or adaptor.

The XPS 13 is one of the Best Dell laptops but there are others available. If you want a slightly larger screen, then the XPS 14 can be picked up at Dell for just $1,499 (was $1,699). If you're happy branching away from Dell then we've put together a guide containing all of our Best Windows Laptops.

