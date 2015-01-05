If you want a solid machine that runs smoothly and looks pretty, buy this device. If you want a desktop with superb 3D interactivity, look elsewhere.

If you're thinking of purchasing a desktop computer, you'll probably want to start your search with the 27-inch iMac with Retina Display ($2,499, £1,999, AU$2,999) with a 5K (5120 x 2880) resolution screen.

Lets say you want design innovation but you lack the bucks to go with the iMac. You should probably check out Acer's Aspire U5 ($999, £582, AU$1,067), a 23-inch all-in-one PC whose stand tilts a full 90 degrees. You could also give the 27-inch Samsung Ativ One 7 ($1,299, £1,129, AU$1,449) and its curved screen a whirl. Both give you a sexy (and unnecessary) feature to show off to your friends without forcing you to break the bank.

Like the Aspire U5 and the Ativ One 7, Lenovo has upgraded its B50 all-in-one ($1,249 £742, AU$1,347) to include Intel's RealSense 3D camera, a frustrating feature that seems really cool in theory, but is totally irrelevant.

Specs and design

Before we delve too deeply into the 3D camera, you should know what's happening beneath the hood. The B50 features a 23.8-inch Full HD touchscreen display, with booming JBL speakers and a fourth generation i5 processor, which can be upgraded to an i7. Design and gaming enthusiasts will enjoy the Next Generation NVIDIA GeForce graphics, which make motion images look spectacular.

The B50 comes with up to 16GB of DDR3 memory, and up to 1TB HD or SSHD storage. The device features WiFi 802.11 a/c and Bluetooth 4.0 connectivity. You'll certainly not lack for ports, as the B50 is loaded with 2 USB 3.0, 3 USB 2.0, an HDMI-out, HDMI-in, and a 6-in-1 Media Card Reader.

The display's stunning edge-to-edge design leaves little horizontal real estate unused. The ultra-thin silver bezel is pretty slick, so you'll enjoy having the unit serve as your desk's centerpiece.

If all you're looking for is a solid machine that performs well, looks good and has a ton of room for storage, this is a cool desktop. Unfortunately, the 3D camera doesn't live up to the rest of the B50's build.